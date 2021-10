The Hamilton County Board of Education will meet jointly with the Hamilton County Commissioners on Tuesday to discuss redistricting.

The commission is currently working on a redistricting plan and is tentatively set to vote on Nov. 2 on a proposal that would change the number of districts from nine to 11.

That would affect both the County Commission and the School Board.

The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will be held in the Board Room at 3074 Hickory Valley Road.