Health Department To Administer Moderna COVID-19 Booster Shots By Appointment Only At CARTA Bus Barn Beginning Tuesday

Mix And Matching Booster Brands Permitted; Time Changes At Tennessee Riverpark Vaccination Site

Friday, October 22, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shots to eligible persons by appointment only at the Carta Bus Barn beginning Tuesday. The CARTA Bus Barn, located at 1617 Wilcox Blvd., Chattanooga, Tn. 37406, will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

 

“We are continuing to follow state and federal guidance regarding booster administration and are excited to begin administering Moderna booster shots to those who qualify,” says Hamilton County Health Department Interim Administrator Sabrina Novak.

“It has also been determined that ‘mixing and matching’ vaccine brands is approved. If you have questions about the new booster guidelines, please call our COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.”

 

Moderna, Pfizer and J+J COVID-19 vaccines have received approval to ‘mix and match.’  This means individuals can choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want for their booster shots, despite having received their primary series from a different vaccine manufacturer.

 

The Hamilton County Health Department’s online appointment system and appointment call centers are now open. To make an appointment online, visitvaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Booster Appointment” tab. 

 

For those who do not have access to the internet and want to make an appointment over the phone, a call center is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 423-209-5398 (English) and 423-209-8383 (Spanish). 

 

For Moderna booster eligibility, please visit our website at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “COVID-19 Booster Eligibility.” Moderna booster shots are for individuals 18 years of age or older who finished their primary series after six months.

 

The Health Department will be administering Moderna booster shots only at the Carta Bus Barn and will not be administering 1st, 2nd or 3rd doses.

 

To Prepare for your Moderna Booster at the CARTA Bus Barn (By Appointment Only):

·         Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and complete the booster encounter form under the “Handouts” tab. Forms will also be available on site.

·         Bring your “Vaccine Record Card” with you to your appointment. This card has information about your previous doses, including dates of injection and vaccine manufacturer.

·         If you lost your card and received your primary series in Tennessee or Georgia, Health Department staff will look up your information in the vaccination system upon arrival.  

·         If you received your primary series from any other state except Tennessee or Georgia, you will need to bring your vaccination record with you.

·         Please wear loose fitting, short sleeve clothing to your booster appointment.

Time Change for the Pfizer Primary Series and Booster at the Tennessee Riverpark (No Appointment)

·         Next week, the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site will adjust its closing time and operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 25-29. The vaccination site is open Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

·         Beginning the first week of November, the vaccination site will be changing its hours to operate Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

·         Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov  to view the Health Department’s vaccination calendar with up-to-date hours and site information.

Additional resources

·         In addition to Health Department vaccination sites, booster shots will be available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and other locations throughout Hamilton County. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ to find a location near you.

·         Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about making a vaccine appointment, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance. 

·         Test kits are currently available for ages 2+ at the Health Department Monday-Friday, 9:00AM to 3:00PM, while supplies last. For more information, visittesting.hamiltontn.gov.

·         For information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.


