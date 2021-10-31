Chattanooga Times Newspaper Winding Down Print Delivery

The Chattanooga Times is winding down its print delivery.

Many readers on Sunday, including those in East Brainerd, received an insert that said "Daily Print Delivery in this Area ends 12/31/21."

The newspaper earlier said the print delivery - except for Sunday - would be gone by next June.

The insert said Sunday delivery and an Ipad "is available with your digital subscription at no extra cost."

Walter Hussman Jr.

earlier said iPads would be provided to all home-delivery subscribers and agents from the paper would teach readers how to use it.

He said a similar conversion had taken place at newspapers he owns in Arkansas.

Mr. Hussman called it "a way to perpetuate the newspaper well into the 21st century."

The Times has been publishing in Chattanooga since 1869 and the News-Free Press since 1936.