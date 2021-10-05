 Tuesday, October 5, 2021 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Executive Director Announces Resignation; Nationwide Search For Replacement Begins

Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Samantha Teter
Samantha Teter

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Board of Directors announced Tuesday that Samantha Teter will step down as executive director effective at the end of this year. Ms. Teter  joined the CSO as director of marketing in 2012 and has served as executive director since 2016.

 

In making the announcement, CSO President Don McDowell said, “We have been so fortunate having a professional like Samantha at the CSO these past nine years. Her leadership, attention to detail, and vast knowledge have simply been invaluable. Samantha’s direction and steadfast vision have been especially noteworthy during the pandemic.

While we respect her decision, we know she will be greatly missed. We wish Samantha only the best for the future.”

 

During her nine-year tenure, Ms. Teter is credited with increased ticket sales and audiences, a successful return of opera, strengthened partnerships and collaborations, streamlined policies and procedures, new programs, and greater funding opportunities. In recent months, she has skillfully steered the organization through the pandemic and a return to live performance.

 

“I am incredibly proud of the work I’ve been able to accomplish at the CSO,” said Ms. Teter. “The board, staff, and musicians have been nothing but supportive throughout the years, and I thank them all for being amazing colleagues.”

 

Her future plans include a return to the marketing field. “While I have enjoyed my role as executive director, my passion continues to be promoting and building audiences for the performing arts. I believe I can better serve the arts in a marketing role, whether in a staff position or through consulting,” she stated.

 

In the months ahead, Ms. Teter will work to ensure a smooth leadership transition. The CSO Board of Directors has hired Catherine French Group to lead a nationwide search for her successor.


