Police Blotter: Mail Carrier Is Bitten By Dog On Franklin Street; Post Office Receives Help Note "Teresa And Micah Are Going To Kill Jazzie And Me"

Police responded to an animal/injury disorder at a residence on Franklin Street. Police spoke with a man who had a bleeding dog bite on his leg. The man was a USPS mail carrier. Police also spoke with another man who said he was the owner of the dog. The mail carrier said he attempted to place a package at the Franklin Street residence when the dog at that address bit him. The man did not appear to be disturbed by the bite. Hamilton County EMS treated him, however he was not transported to a hospital. McKamey responded on scene to continue the animal investigation.

The manager of the Greyhound Bus station, 960 Airport Road, told police that an unknown client paid for services with a fake $20 bill. It is unknown who the person was, as many people came through the terminal on that date. The manager said he wanted to turn the money into Property and get it off the street.



Police spoke with an employee at Sandi's Mini Mart, 2404 Glass St., who said that while at work he sold an unknown black male a beer. He said the man then left the store and returned angrily shouting in his face. By the time police arrived the man was gone, but was seen leaving by the employee in a blue Buick displaying a TN tag. The employee said that if located, he would like for the man to be trespassed. Police searched the area for the man and the blue Buick, but were unable to locate anything.

A man on Center Street told police that someone broke out the driver's side window of his vehicle and took his sunglasses and prescribed medication. He said this occurred sometime during the night.

Police found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Greendale Way while at a crime scene at a residence on Hooker Road. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC. The owner was notified by dispatch.

A woman on Glencrofte Lane told police she discovered that her email address/account had somehow been hacked. She said when she tried to log in with her username/password info, she received a message that her log-on info had been sent to the following email address: Toxxx@blackplanet.com with x’s after the "To," which is the first 2 letters of her real email address. She said she is worried that someone will now be able to reset her password and mess with her credit report also.

A woman on Keystone Circle told police that a black male and a white male pulled into her driveway and then left extremely fast when she arrived. She said she felt this was suspicious and spoke with people on Hideaway Road who said they had the same people come to their house. The woman felt it was suspicious and wanted to report it.

An employee at Hardware Store & More, 7421 Commons Blvd., told police that a white male passed all points of sale with $847 worth of stolen items. The employee said he recovered all items and the man left in a red truck with two skulls on the back.

A man called police from Lowe's, 2180 Gunbarrel Road, and said that someone hit the back driver's side of his vehicle. Officers reviewed camera footage, but could not find any footage of the vehicle being hit.

A suspicious man was reported at Five Guys, 401 Broad St. Police spoke with a black male who calls himself "Pastor Mike." The man was reported to be disorderly and acting erratically. Police did not detect any crime occurring and the man was allowed to go on his way.

A man on Shawnee Trail told police that his vehicle was struck by a tree branch while parked in front of his home. He said the rear windshield was busted and there were some scratches to the rear bumper.

A woman on E. Brainerd Road told police that someone broke into her vehicle. She said she had the vehicle at a friend’s house and is not sure when it occurred, but someone managed to lower both the passenger side door windows. She said they damaged the steering column, dash and ignition switch. She said the catalytic converter was also taken off the vehicle. She said now the windows on the passenger side will not go up or down.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Mountain Creek Road. Police spoke with two white males who were sitting in a red Ford truck after visiting with a friend in the neighboring apartment building. Both men were compliant and apologized for causing any concern.

A suspicious white male with a red shirt and jeans was reported wandering around vehicles and looking into them on Calhoun Avenue. Police located a man matching the description at the Mapco gas station, 2727 Rossville Blvd. The caller did not want to meet with police or make a report. The man denied he was looking into vehicles.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road. Police spoke with a woman who was sitting in her vehicle. She told police that she was taking a nap before she got back on the road.

A woman on Bowman Lane told police that her husband woke her up from sleep and started arguing with her and she called police so he would stop arguing with her and leave. Her husband had already left the scene when police arrived. The woman told police her husband did not physically attack her, but she was very upset about the awakening. BWC (body worn camera) were worn during this encounter.

A man on Blackford Street told police he was having problems with his duplex neighbor. He told officers that the neighbor is loud inside her side of the house and that he can hear it through the walls. This has resulted in issues between the two tenants and he told police his landlord suggested they try and co-exist.

A woman on Amnicola Highway told police she had run over a car wheel that was lying in the road. Police did observe damage to the woman's front bumper, but the vehicle was drivable. The woman was given a complaint card and then she went on to work in her vehicle. BWC were worn and activated during this call for service.

A man on Hixson Pike reported to police that vehicles in the apartment complex were rummaged through overnight. He reported finding a credit card belonging to a woman. Police located the woman at her apartment and returned the card.

Police spoke with a post office manager who said that a mail carrier had gotten a note attached to a package saying, "Please help us. Teresa and Micah are going to kill Jazzie and me." He said that the note came from a residence on Holiday Hills Circle. Police went to the address and were unable to make contact with anyone.