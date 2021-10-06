AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 10/6/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
October 6, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus death on Wednesday and 124 new positive cases, down from 158 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 158 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,077.
There are 621 new cases on Wednesday, as that ... (click for more)
A 24-year old man was shot Tuesday night in Chattanooga.
At approximately 10:01 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that an individual had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus death on Wednesday and 124 new positive cases, down from 158 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 62,276. The death total is at 629.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 176 in Hamilton County - up from 166 on Tuesday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 158 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,077.
There are 621 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,234,672 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 82,092, which is an increase of 207 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Commission will consider a resolution that is a full throttle attack of District Attorney Neal Pinkston for marrying an employee who works in his constitutional office. The folks supporting the resolution are essentially citing inappropriate use taxpayer dollars, and fiduciary responsibly.
But, wait a minute. What about the rest of those using the color of ... (click for more)
According to Weather.com’s hourly forecast for Chattanooga, TN, for today, on Wednesday, March 6, (this as of 7 p.m. Tuesday night), during ALL OF THE HOURS on Wednesday and until 7 p.m. on Thursday (!) there will not be ONE hour when there is less than a 50 percent chance of rain in the entire 43-hour span. Think of that … it is incredible! I am no weather man but let’s watch! ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of South Carolina. This is UT’s fourth home football game of the 2021 season.
Kickoff is set for noon EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 10 a.m. ESPN2 will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday on ... (click for more)
The 19th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs put together their best offensive performance of the season in a 45-17 triumph over Western Carolina. The VMI Keydets, receiving votes in both FCS national polls, are coming off a tough 35-24 road loss to bitter rival The Citadel.
The Mocs face a difficult task in the reigning Southern Conference Champs. VMI has won eight of its last 10 league ... (click for more)