2 Teens Arrested In Connection With Aug. 12 Shooting At Hamilton Place Mall; Youth Who Had Been In Prior Mall Gunbattle Was There Saturday With Loaded Gun

Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Marquise Pitmon
Marquise Pitmon
Chattanooga Police Violent Crimes Investigators have arrested two suspects in connection with the Aug. 12 shooting incident that occurred inside Hamilton Place Mall.
 
Both suspects are 17.
 
One faces charges of inciting to riot, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon and vandalism. The other faces charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators continue to follow all leads and the case remains active.
 
Last Saturday at Hamilton Place Mall, police said they spotted three validated gang members - including Marquise Pitmon and two juveniles.
 
Officers said one of the juveniles had been involved in a prior shooting incident at the mall.
 
The two juveniles were listed as associates of the Grape Street Crip gang, and Pitmon as a member of the Rollin 60 Crips.
 
Police said the juvenile who had been involved in the mall shoot-out had recently fled from police after exiting a stolen vehicle at the Elements Apartments.
 
While detaining the juvenile involved in the prior mall shootout, police said the other two tried to run off but were apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
 
The juvenile involved in the prior mall shootout was found with a loaded Glock 23 40-caliber handgun in the waistband of his pants.
It was found that the gun had been stolen.
 
The other juvenile and Pitmon were found to have outstanding warrants for their arrest. Pitmon, who is 20, was found to have approximately two grams of crack cocaine on his person.
 
One juvenile was in possession of a Honda key fob that was attached to his pants. Police were told the Honda was parked near Dick's Sporting Goods. As officers approached the vehicle, there was a strong smell of marijuana that became stronger the closer they got. It was found that marijuana residue was spread throughout the vehicle.
 
During the search of the vehicle police located an Anderson Arms AR15 pistol under the front passenger seat. The loaded magazine for the gun was found in a black bag in the back seat. A 45 caliber shell casing was found under the front passenger seat.
 
Pitmon said he was the driver of the Honda and that the cocaine was his. He said he ran because of the warrants against him.
 
It was found that the gray Honda CRV was stolen.
 
All three youths were taken into custody.  

 

 

 

 


October 6, 2021

BlueCross Terminates 19 Employees Who Refused To Get Vaccinated

October 6, 2021

Pair Arrested After Victim Says He Was Beaten After Small Marijuana Purchase On Signal Mountain

October 6, 2021

Developer Plans 44 Townhomes In Woodmore Near Greater Tucker Baptist


Chattanooga-based BlueCross of Tennessee has terminated 19 employees who refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Dalya Qualls, senior vice president and chief communications officer, said,

Police arrested two men charged with beating up and robbing a man during a drug deal on Signal Mountain. On Monday night, police responded to a robbery report on Taft highway. Police said

A developer is planning 44 townhouse units in Woodmore near Greater Tucker Baptist Church. The property at 1601 Eucalyptus Dr. includes 5.7 acres. Applicant Jeff Fava said 1.17 acres



County Commissioner Calling Who Down For Nepotism?

The Hamilton County Commission will consider a resolution that is a full throttle attack of District Attorney Neal Pinkston for marrying an employee who works in his constitutional office. The folks supporting the resolution are essentially citing inappropriate use taxpayer dollars, and fiduciary responsibly. But, wait a minute. What about the rest of those using the color of

Roy Exum: Reckon It’ll Rain?

According to Weather.com's hourly forecast for Chattanooga, TN, for today, on Wednesday, March 6, (this as of 7 p.m. Tuesday night), during ALL OF THE HOURS on Wednesday and until 7 p.m. on Thursday (!) there will not be ONE hour when there is less than a 50 percent chance of rain in the entire 43-hour span. Think of that … it is incredible! I am no weather man but let's watch!

UT Welcomes Fans For The South Carolina Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of South Carolina. This is UT's fourth home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for noon EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 10 a.m. ESPN2 will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday on

Lookouts Announce Schedule For 2022 Season

The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce their schedule for the 2022 Double-A South season. The Lookouts season will begin on the road against the Tennessee Smokies on Friday, April 8 with Opening Day at AT&T Field set for Tuesday, April 12 against the Birmingham Barons. "We were overwhelmed by the amazing support we received from our community in 2021," said Lookouts


