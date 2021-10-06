2 Teens Arrested In Connection With Aug. 12 Shooting At Hamilton Place Mall; Youth Who Had Been In Prior Mall Gunbattle Was There Saturday With Loaded Gun

Chattanooga Police Violent Crimes Investigators have arrested two suspects in connection with the Aug. 12 shooting incident that occurred inside Hamilton Place Mall.

Both suspects are 17.

One faces charges of inciting to riot, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon and vandalism. The other faces charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.





Investigators continue to follow all leads and the case remains active.

Last Saturday at Hamilton Place Mall, police said they spotted three validated gang members - including Marquise Pitmon and two juveniles.

Officers said one of the juveniles had been involved in a prior shooting incident at the mall.

The two juveniles were listed as associates of the Grape Street Crip gang, and Pitmon as a member of the Rollin 60 Crips.

Police said the juvenile who had been involved in the mall shoot-out had recently fled from police after exiting a stolen vehicle at the Elements Apartments.

While detaining the juvenile involved in the prior mall shootout, police said the other two tried to run off but were apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

The juvenile involved in the prior mall shootout was found with a loaded Glock 23 40-caliber handgun in the waistband of his pants. It was found that the gun had been stolen.

The other juvenile and Pitmon were found to have outstanding warrants for their arrest. Pitmon, who is 20, was found to have approximately two grams of crack cocaine on his person.

One juvenile was in possession of a Honda key fob that was attached to his pants. Police were told the Honda was parked near Dick's Sporting Goods. As officers approached the vehicle, there was a strong smell of marijuana that became stronger the closer they got. It was found that marijuana residue was spread throughout the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle police located an Anderson Arms AR15 pistol under the front passenger seat. The loaded magazine for the gun was found in a black bag in the back seat. A 45 caliber shell casing was found under the front passenger seat.

Pitmon said he was the driver of the Honda and that the cocaine was his. He said he ran because of the warrants against him.

It was found that the gray Honda CRV was stolen.

All three youths were taken into custody.