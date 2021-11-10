 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 74.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Cleveland State President Dr. Bill Seymour Announces Retirement Plans

Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Cleveland State President Dr. Bill Seymour has announced his plans to retire during the summer of 2022. Dr. Seymour began his CEO duties at the college in January of 2014. He told CSCC employees during a Town Hall meeting that he believes this will be a good time to step-down both for himself and the college. He expressed his gratitude to God for calling him to serve others through this position.

Dr. Seymour is completing his 43rd year in higher education administration which has included large state universities, small private colleges and community colleges.
Thirty of those years have been in vice president and president roles. Dr. Seymour said, “Being president of Cleveland State is the best job of my career. I have never had more fun in a job, and I could not be prouder of the unprecedented accomplishments we have achieved together.”

Dr. Seymour provided four primary reasons for this decision. He stated, “I have always had a dream to retire when I was healthy and had the ability to enjoy it. Top priorities are spending more time with our daughters and grandchildren and traveling.”

The second reason has to do with the significant advancement of the college under his leadership. Dr. Seymour said, “I feel like in many ways we have re-founded Cleveland State on multiple levels. In particular, we have transformed our approach to promoting student success.”  

"As a national leader in the Guided Pathways reform movement, Cleveland State has been on the cutting edge of teaching and learning and student engagement initiatives," officials said. "During the past eight years, the college has doubled its graduation rate and the annual number of students completing degrees and certificates have been some of the highest in the school’s history.

"Cleveland State has not seen such an abundance of capital improvements since the original campus was built in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s. Over $50M of campus projects have been funded in recent years. Most notably, these have included the new Health & Science Center on the main campus and the new McMinn Higher Education Center in Athens, Tennessee in partnership with TCAT Athens and the McMinn County UT Ag Extension Office.

"Another addition within the college’s five-county service area was the Monroe County Center in Vonore, Tennessee. Through a million-dollar property gift from the Tellico Reservoir Development Agency (TRDA), this facility provides Advanced Technology and Industrial training in that region.

"On the main campus, the college has begun a process of renovating its older buildings. This past summer, the Mary T. Barker Humanities Building renovation project was completed. Funding is already secured to renovate the Carl Hite Math & Science Building and construct a pedestrian bridge across Adkisson Drive; both starting this spring.  

"In addition to the advancements already described, evidence of great progress came in the form of recognition from the College System of Tennessee as College of the Year in 2019. Dr. Seymour received personal recognition from Phi Theta Kappa when he was selected for the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction, their highest award for a community college president."

The third reason is related to the strong advancement the college has made in enhancing attitudes about the college internally as well as externally. Dr. Seymour stated, “Our faculty and staff now function with a growth mindset. They know they can achieve anything and maintain a focus on continual improvement.”  

Dr. Seymour also said it was an intentional effort to enhance the college’s reputation throughout its service area. He said, “When I first arrived, many people told me that they knew little about the college and what we did to serve the community. This is why we promoted our commitment to always put ‘Community First’.” A shining example of this theme is the annual Community First Awards that recognize community citizens throughout five counties who exemplify the ideal of putting community before self.

The President stated it was very important for the college, on multiple levels, to reach out, get involved and promote the fact that Cleveland State is a leader in education, workforce and economic development in the region. He summed it up by saying, “We should all be proud that we have collectively achieved this goal with our employees’ dedication and commitment to our mission.”

Dr. Seymour said the fourth reason influencing his departure next summer was to enable new leadership to participate in upcoming planning and accreditation initiatives. With their sites set on SACSCOC reaffirmation in 2024, a new president will have time to implement the college’s next Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) and participate in the development of the required self-study.

Dr. Seymour said his announcement at this time was to allow the Tennessee Board of Regents time to approve a plan for selecting the next president and conduct a search process during the Spring 2022 semester. Concerning his remaining months, Dr. Seymour said, “If you know me, you understand that I don’t believe in coasting. You can count on me to enthusiastically carry on my duties with the same focus and energy with which I have done over the past eight years.”

Dr. Seymour anticipates that his last day in office will be June 30, 2022.

November 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Semi Causes Damage On Dead End Street; Janitor Wants People Sleeping In Elevator Removed

November 10, 2021

Boyd Buchanan Student Dies In Traffic Accident On Wednesday Morning

November 10, 2021

Hagerty And Fleischmann Speak Out On "Another Month Of Historic Soaring Prices And Falling Wages"


A man on Drew Road told police that a semi tried to go up Drew Road, which has no outlet, with a sign stating "no trucks". He said the semi tried to turn around in two of his property lots, ... (click for more)

A Boyd Buchanan School student died in a traffic accident on Wednesday morning. Jill Hartness, headmaster, said in a message to parents, "We are heart-broken to share with you that Grace Mitchell, ... (click for more)

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Wednesday released the following statement in response to the latest Consumer Price Index and Real Earnings releases from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Semi Causes Damage On Dead End Street; Janitor Wants People Sleeping In Elevator Removed

A man on Drew Road told police that a semi tried to go up Drew Road, which has no outlet, with a sign stating "no trucks". He said the semi tried to turn around in two of his property lots, causing $1,000 in damage to his lawn and driveway. The man wanted a property damage report. Police spoke to the driver of the semi, who said that he did not see the sign, and that he got stuck ... (click for more)

Boyd Buchanan Student Dies In Traffic Accident On Wednesday Morning

A Boyd Buchanan School student died in a traffic accident on Wednesday morning. Jill Hartness, headmaster, said in a message to parents, "We are heart-broken to share with you that Grace Mitchell, a junior at BBS, passed away suddenly this morning in a car accident. "At this time we would like to give our students time to process and grieve this immense loss. Grace was loved ... (click for more)

Opinion

Happy Birthday To The Marines

One of my dearest friends always talks about “her Marine,” her husband of 50 plus years. As any veteran of the Marine Corp will tell you, there are no former Marines. This U.S. Army wife and mom joins our nation today in celebrating the Marine Corp Birthday and the men and women who have served in the defense of our nation and its ideals of liberty, equality and justice. So, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A NJ ‘Nobody’ Wins

The script reads like an episode on “The Sopranos.” Here we have a pro-labor Democrat who is one of New Jersey’s top lawmakers in the state legislature. Stephen Sweeney has served in the legislature for 20 years, most notably as the president of the Senate. And then we have Edward Durr, a truck driver for a furniture company who is just as fed up with “fat cat” politicians as an ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Mocs Fall To Belmont After Horrible First Quarter

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs played pretty even basketball with the Belmont Lady Bruins Tuesday night at McKenzie Arena for the final three quarters, but it was a disastrous opening 10 minutes that spelled doom for the home team as they dropped their season opener by an 88-70 margin to the team from Nashville. UTC coach Katie Burrows didn’t point to that difference in field goals ... (click for more)

UTC Men's Basketball Defeats Loyola Marymount In Season Opener, 75-64

LOS ANGELES, Calif. --- Graduate David Jean-Baptiste scored a game-high 26 points while sophomore Malachi Smith added 21 during a season-opening 75-64 win over Loyola Marymount on the road in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday night inside a raucous Gersten Pavilion. Jean-Baptiste and Smith become the first duo to post 20 or more points in a season opener since 2016. Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors