Georgia Has 104 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,568 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 104 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,359. Numbers were not updated on Thursday, a federal holiday.There are 1,568 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,272,793 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 87,815, which is an increase of 216 since Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 8,487 cases, up 30; 93 deaths; 301 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 3,695 cases, up 3; 89 deaths; 253 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 1,829 cases, up 4; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizationsWalker County: 9,673 cases, up 41; 120 deaths; 366 hospitalizations, up 5Whitfield County: 19,357 cases, up 22; 319 deaths, up 1; 939 hospitalizations