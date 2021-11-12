 Friday, November 12, 2021 60.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 104 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,568 New Cases

Friday, November 12, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 104 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,359. Numbers were not updated on Thursday, a federal holiday.

There are 1,568 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,272,793 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 87,815, which is an increase of 216 since Wednesday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,487 cases, up 30; 93 deaths; 301 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 3,695 cases, up 3; 89 deaths; 253 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,829 cases, up 4; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,673 cases, up 41; 120 deaths; 366 hospitalizations, up 5

Whitfield County: 19,357 cases, up 22; 319 deaths, up 1; 939 hospitalizations

November 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Runs Through Traffic Carrying A Firearm; $1,500 Pit Bull Is Stolen

November 12, 2021

Georgia Has 104 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,568 New Cases

November 12, 2021

Governor Bill Lee Announces Key Governor's Office Appointments


An armed person (non-threatening) was reported in the area of East Brainerd Road and Gunbarrel Road. The caller described the person as a black male wearing a white pullover jacket and white ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 104 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,359. Numbers were not updated on Thursday, a federal holiday. ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Friday announced long-time advisor and chief of staff Blake Harris is departing to oversee the governor’s re-election and assist in key Republican Governors Association ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Runs Through Traffic Carrying A Firearm; $1,500 Pit Bull Is Stolen

An armed person (non-threatening) was reported in the area of East Brainerd Road and Gunbarrel Road. The caller described the person as a black male wearing a white pullover jacket and white pants. The caller said that the man ran through traffic while carrying a firearm and continued running in an unknown direction on Gunbarrel Road. Officers searched the area, but were unable ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 104 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,568 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 104 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,359. Numbers were not updated on Thursday, a federal holiday. There are 1,568 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,272,793 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 87,815, which is an increase of 216 since Wednesday. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Show Respect For Citizens And The Court - And Response

As a Hamilton County citizen, I’m embarrassed by the reprimand recently given to Judge Gerald Webb by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. His Facebook posts, which partly gave rise to the reprimand, trivialize the suffering of the victims of crime that come before his Court. The posts also mock criminal defendants, who are innocent until proven guilty. Regardless of what crimes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: New Hospital Woes

Earlier this week it was learned that any hospitals which rely on Medicare benefits must have every employee, contract worker and volunteer fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, or risk losing federal subsidies. In short, pandemonium and chaos are guaranteed across the nation, because to be fully vaccinated requires a month; millions of health workers are not, and in an industry already besieged ... (click for more)

Sports

Preview: UTC Wrestlers Open Road Schedule With Quad Meet

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team opens its 2021-22 road slate this weekend at Davidson in a quad meet. The Mocs will face Davidson at 10 a.m. to kick off Southern Conference action. UTC's dual with Clarion (11:30) and Rutgers (1 p.m.) will follow the Davidson match. The Mocs are coming off of a 8-4 record in 2021 and a third-place Southern Conference ... (click for more)

Ryland Promoted To Associate Head Coach Of Lee's Track And Field Program

Charnay Ryland has been promoted to Associate Head Coach of the Lee men's and women's track and field program the Lee Athletic Department announced this week. Ryland has been a key component of the swift rise to the top of the NCAA in her five years as the assistant coach under head coach Caleb Morgan. The Flames and Lady Flames have experienced a rapid ascension over for ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors