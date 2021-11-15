Man Said He Carried Out Robbery On Brainerd Road To Get Money For His Children

A man who was arrested for aggravated robbery said he did so because he was out of work and needed that money to feed his children.

In early September, police responded to a robbery on Brainerd Road. Police spoke to the victim, who said he was walking between cars on South St. Marks Avenue when an SUV pulled up in front of him.

He said a man pulled out a pistol and told him, "Give me your billfold.” The man gave him his wallet, which had $1,100 in cash, a debit and credit card, and his driver’s license. The suspect then drove away.

Police said a witness told them the SUV had a temporary tag, and that her version of what happened matched what the victim said. Police also recovered security footage that showed the robbery.

On Oct. 22, law enforcement arrested the suspect, Aldwin Jennings, 27. Police said he was in a black Dodge Durango that matched the vehicle from the September robbery. Police later arrested Jennings again on Nov. 11.

Police said he admitted to committing the robbery. The police report said Jennings was “very up front about his role in committing this crime and took responsibility for his actions.”