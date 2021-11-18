 Thursday, November 18, 2021 51.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 66 New Cases

Thursday, November 18, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus death on Thursday and 66 new positive cases, down from 69 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,931. The death total is at 668.

It is reported the deaths were two white females and one white male; two age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 63 in Hamilton County - down from 67 on Wednesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 21 Hamilton County inpatients and 20 patients are in ICU - down from 22 on Wednesday.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,616, which is 98 percent. There are 647 active cases, up from 629 on Wednesday.


Police Blotter: Thieves Steal Car And Wreck It, Leaving Paralyzed Passenger Behind; Man Thinks Bullet Hit His Moving Car

Autumn O’Bryan Chosen For Cleveland City Schools’ Director Of Academics Role

