Bradley County Man Gets 10-Year Sentence In Stolen Gun Case

A Bradley County man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison on a stolen gun case.

Walter Leon Grigsby appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

On Jan. 24, 2020, Bradley County Sheriff's Office detectives went to Calvin Cogdill' s residence to speak with him about a burglary that had recently occurred in Bradley County. The defendant was Cogdill's roommate at the time.

Police searched the residence where Cogdill - and the defendant - were staying. During the search, police asked a woman with Grigsby for permission to search the room she shared with the defendant.

Police found a .22-caliber rifle. The defendant - who initially identified himself by a pseudonym - said that Cogdill had given him the gun. Initially, the defendant denied being a convicted felon.

In a subsequent interview, police discussed the firearm again with the defendant. He said that he had sustained multiple burglary convictions and an aggravated burglary conviction. He said he recently served approximately 22 years for a burglary conviction. He said he was released from his most recent custodial term in May 2019.

Grigsby had been staying for some months at the residence where Cogdill was arrested. He again acknowledged that Cogdill gave him the gun and that he knew he was not permitted to possess a firearm. The gun the defendant possessed was, in fact, stolen during a recently burglary in Bradley County.