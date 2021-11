Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE

6752 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

---

APPLEBERRY, TIMOTHY L

2119 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

BALLARD, JAMES THOMAS

6728 LEVI VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BEAVER, LAURENCE

2409 QUEENS LACE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211842

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BRUNDIDGE, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

3623 MISSIONAIRE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHRISTOPHER, MARCELL DWHITE

730 GERMANTOWN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---CLAYTON, RICHARD ALLEN1300 ADONA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 373434851Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DUNNIGAN, JEFFREY LABRONZE3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---FELDER, SHALENIA N2454 KATHI KIM ST COCOA, 32926Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO8967 PINEY LN Ooltewah, 373636967Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---HOBBS, JAKE ALAN120 DOUGLAS SHED RD GRAY, 376153351Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY---KISER, KIMBERLY ANN1142 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373793925Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---MCDONALD, JERRY328 CHEROKEE BOULEVARD APT 114 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySOLICITATION TO COMMITT MURDER---MELCHOR, JOSE FRANCISCO8902 PEACH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MULLINS, ABEL DEVIN1145 CHURCH ST NE CLEVELAND, 373115135Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MYRICKS, CORDARO DARNELL420 WATERS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---NEAL, MONTERELL ARTEZ1703 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OD DRUG PARAPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE (PTR)POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PETERSON, CARRIE ANN1305 GADD RS. APT. B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RICHARDS, NICOLE L3253 KY 78 HUTSONVILLE, 40437Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---ROBINSON, SCOTTIE LEE139 WEEPING WILLOW TRL. NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SAMAYOA RECINOS, RAMIRO DE JESUS920 12TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STOUT, DONNA D6233 AMBER BROOK DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TAYLOR, SHACARA3508 EAST CREST DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37436Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEBB, DEWAYNE JAMAR406 NORETT LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WILSON, JERELLE L6572 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 606 CHATTANOOGA, 374122946Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WISE, DEANDREA S6317TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:DISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULT