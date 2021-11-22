Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths, 81 New Cases; State Has 14 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 81 new positive cases, up from 51 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 65,104. The death total is at 671.

It is reported the deaths were two females and one male; two white and one black; and two age 51-60 and one age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 53 in Hamilton County - down from 57 on Friday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 14 Hamilton County inpatients and 17 patients are in ICU - down from 19 on Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,769, which is 98 percent. There are 664 active cases, up from 640 on Friday.

Tennessee reported 543 new cases on Monday, for a total of 1,306,796 coronavirus cases.



There were 14 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Monday, for a total of 16,861.



The state currently has 727 people hospitalized from the virus, eight more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.632 million.



There have been 1,275,864 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county, last updated Friday:



Bledsoe County: 3,542 cases, up 12; 18 deaths



Bradley County: 22,520 cases, up 45; 212 deaths



Grundy County: 2,923 cases, up 3; 41 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 5,872 cases, up 5; 57 deaths



McMinn County: 10,694 cases, up 25; 137 deaths



Meigs County: 2,222 cases, up 7; 30 deaths



Polk County: 3,238 cases, up 7; 32 deaths, up 1



Rhea County: 7,070 cases, up 3; 97 deaths



Sequatchie County: 3,058 cases, up 13; 33 deaths



Knox County: 78,290 cases, up 281; 946 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 123,517 cases, up 251; 1,191 deaths, down 1



Shelby County: 146,946 cases, up 264; 2,312 deaths, up 5