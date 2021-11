A six-year-old child has drowned in a Chattanooga hotel swimming pool.

The incident happened Friday shortly before 8 p.m. at the LaQuinta Inn, 7051 McCutcheon Road.

City police officers and firefighters tried to revive the child with CPR. The life-saving attempts were continued on the way to the hospital in an ambulance. However, the child died later.

The death was ruled accidental with no charges to be filed.