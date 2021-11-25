East Ridge Apartment Damaged By Fire Thursday Morning

An apartment in East Ridge was damaged by fire Thursday morning.

East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS responded at 8:52 a.m. to 604 Bacon Trail, to a reported apartment fire. Upon arrival crews reported fire and smoke coming from an interior wall in Apartment # 2.





East Ridge Police assisted with evacuation of all the occupants while fire crews extinguished the fire.

Fire crews then conducted extensive salvage and overhaul operations.





The cause of the fire is under investigation.





The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist with the displaced occupants. No injuries were reported.





Fire Mutual Aid companies from Catoosa County stood by for any other potential calls for service.