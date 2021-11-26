Police Blotter: Young Women Jump Fence Into Patio Of The Blue Light; Woman Has Son Trespassed After He Is Disrespectful

While working an extra job at The Blue Light, 43 Station St., officers observed a group of younger black females jump over the fence area into the patio at The Blue Light. This has been observed to be a consistent issue here. The staff was immediately made aware of it. This was the first time this was observed on this date. It was later observed by officers to happen two more times. Again police informed security to handle the situation.

* * *

A man on E. 11th Street told police an acquaintance stole a pack of cigarettes from his backpack. Police spoke to the woman he accused, who said she did not take his cigarettes. The man said he was confident that she took them, due to her asking for cigarettes the night before at their homeless camp. The man said he took the woman's jacket in an attempt to trade it back for his cigarettes. Police told him to give her jacket back, and he did so without incident. The woman was observed to have small lacerations on her hands, which she said were caused by trying to retrieve her jacket back from the man. She said she did not wish to pursue the matter and said she would move along. Both of them were asked by police to stay away from each other.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at the Circle K, 3743 Cummings Hwy. The manager told police that a white female with red hair entered the store and went directly to the cooler with the alcoholic beverages. She said the woman grabbed two 24 oz. cans of Truly and walked out of the store. The woman passed all points of sale without paying for the hard seltzer. The manager valued the beverages at $3 each, totaling $6. The manager saw the woman get into a green Ford van and gave the TN tag number to police. There was no return on the vehicle registration. The manager was able to get a photo of the woman, which was given to police.



* * *

A man called police from a residence on Cypress Street Court. He said his girlfriend took his keys. He said she went into her residence and would not open the door. He just needed to get into his vehicle so he could put his clothes in it. Police assisted him with getting into his truck. He said he was going to stay with his brother for the rest of the night.

* * *

A white 2015 Kia Optima bearing GA tag was reported stolen from Georgia. However, due to the system being down, police there were not able to enter the vehicle into the NCIC system as stolen. The Optima was recovered unlocked and unoccupied in the parking lot at Battery Heights Apartments on Campbell Street. The vehicle was towed by Ford's Garage to 2712 Benton Ave.

* * *



A woman told police that her tires on the passenger side were slashed. Police observed the front and rear passenger side tires slashed. She said the tires were slashed at a residence on Ocoee Street, but she drove the vehicle to Curtis Street. Police did not see any footage of the incident, but she told police if she got a message from the suspect, she wanted to prosecute.

* * *

A man called police from Patten Towers, 1 E. 11th St., saying another man was being disorderly in the lobby. When police arrived, the man was not being disorderly; however, he was taken back to his room by a woman to avoid any further problems.

* * *

Police spoke with an American Queen Voyages employee, who said at approximately 5 p.m. he docked the American Queen ship, and, while doing so, part of the ship's gangplank hit a light pole on the dock, breaking the glass portion. The damage was unintentional. The light pole is on property owned by the city of Chattanooga. No one was injured, and a report was made to document the damage.

* * *

A woman on Riverside Drive called police because she was locked outside of her vehicle and required assistance. The vehicle was not registered in the woman's name. The vehicle was

registered to her grandmother. Police were able to make contact with and verify the identity of the

vehicle owner, at which point police were able to assist the woman into the vehicle.

* * *

An employee at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3901 Hixson Pike, told police that he came out to his car (Chevy Impala TN tag) and noticed someone stole a car starter that was underneath the passenger car seat. He said that nothing else was taken. Police observed a broken window between the back driver's side window and the rear window, which was used to make entry into the car. Police spoke with another employee, who also noticed that someone had been in her car (Chevy Impala TN tag) after she noticed her emergency car tool kit, pink phone charger, Oakley sunglasses, and $3 in change were taken. Both of these employees are midnight shift workers at Walmart and another employee, who pulled up in the parking lot at 5:20 a.m., said that it did not happen after that. Police gave each of the employees complaint cards. Video was not available at the time the report was made.

* * *

A woman at the Hamilton Inn, 2717 Rossville Blvd., told police that sometime after 7 p.m. the evening before, someone stole the drive out tag off of her 1999 Mercedes.

* * *



A man at Springhill Suites, 495 Riverfront Pkwy., told police that sometime after 11 p.m. the evening before, someone stole two suitcases of clothing and other items from the luggage carrier on the back of their 2021 Cadillac Escalade. He said he would have to prepare a list of everything

that was stolen and email it to police. He said he will have to email that list tomorrow. Police received a copy of the hotel incident report.

* * *

A man told police that his bike was stolen from his girlfriend's residence on McBrien Road. He said his bike had been on her front porch for a number of days and he does not know when the bike was taken. He said another bike was left on the porch and was stolen sometime between 5 and 6:30 a.m. that day. He said he did not have a serial number for the bike, but he provided police a picture of the bike.

* * *

A woman on Ocoee Street told police that at some point in the night her vehicle was stolen from her residence. It is a gray Pontiac G6 with 4 doors, a handicap license plate and damage to the area near the passenger's side headlight. There is no suspect information. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported a vehicle had been left abandoned for two weeks in front of their residence on Holly Oak Lane. A check of the vehicle came back not stolen, belonging to a man on Igou Gap Road. Airport Wrecker Service responded and towed the vehicle.

* * *

A man told police he was inside Insane Paintball, 1200 Wisdom St., when his paintball face mask, and GoPro camera that was attached to it, was stolen. He said he placed the mask on a shelf while he was looking around the business. He said this happened between 1:50-2:10 p.m. that day. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man told police that while he was in the Community Kitchen, 727 E 11th St., getting his mail, he had left his new bike outside. He said upon returning outside, he saw his bike had been stolen. He said he had just gotten the bike from security at the library. He said he was going to pay him back with the check he just received in the mail. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the Post Office, 30 N. Market St., on the report of a person who was unconscious. Police found a white male lying on the sidewalk. The man did not appear to be in distress or need medical attention. He was able to walk from the scene.

* * *

A private property collision was reported at the Circle K, 3743 Cummings Hwy. Police found a Kia and a Ford both had damage, the Kia in the front and the Ford in the rear. Both vehicle owners completed private property traffic crash exchanges with police.

* * *

A man on Oriole Drive told police that sometime in the night someone rummaged through their vehicles again. He did not believe anything was taken. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Midland Pike told police that she wanted her son gone from her home due to him being disrespectful to her and always causing a scene. Police spoke with the son and told him he was trespassed from his mother's home and he would be arrested if he came back. The son refused to talk with police, gathered his belongings and left the scene. The mother was told to call police if he returned. The son was run for warrants, with a negative return.