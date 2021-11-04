 Thursday, November 4, 2021 47.0°F   overcast   Overcast

AG Slatery Files Lawsuit Challenging Vaccine Mandate For Federal Contractors

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III on Thursday filed a lawsuit, joined by the attorneys general of Ohio and Kentucky, challenging the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.  The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, asserts that the Administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.

“Unless we intervene, federal contractors in Tennessee will be forced to make sense of the mandate’s many inconsistencies that require their entire workforce be vaccinated or face potential blacklisting and loss of future federal contracts,” said General Slatery. “That is simply unworkable and this lawsuit seeks to stop it.”

In the lawsuit, the attorneys general outline the harm the mandate will cause for their respective states and citizens.

Nationwide, the Department of Labor reports that federal contractors account for approximately one-fifth of the country’s entire labor force. The coalition of attorneys general argue that the potential workforce loss among federal contractors presents a significant concern for the economies of their states and could exacerbate ongoing supply chain issues.

The attorneys general further argue that the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate violates state sovereignty by preventing the states from exercising their police power to establish laws regarding workforce vaccination policies.

The attorneys general also contend that the mandate is unconstitutional because Congress did not give the President authority to issue such a broad mandate.  The coalition writes that “the imposed mandates are unconstitutional because Congress did not articulate a clear principle by legislative act that directs the Executive to take sweeping action that infringes on state and individual rights.” 

To read the complaint, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2021/pr21-42-complaint.pdf


Education Reform: Illegal Aliens Flooding The System

One thing the past year has taught us it’s that our education system is less about educating children and more about satisfying radical political constituencies. For example, a growing issue state and local governments need to come to terms with are reports of illegal and unaccompanied minor aliens (not legal immigrants) flooding into Tennessee public schools. Let me stress here ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The 'If Only' River

It was during my “Morning Readings” that I learned about “The ‘If Only’ River,” and it is not lost on me that Thanksgiving Day is now just three weeks away. Almost immediately I realized the story on my computer screen was written by Max Lucado, one of my favorite writers whose sub-specialty is “writing books for people who don’t read books.” He has sold over 120 million of them ... (click for more)

CFC Wins 2-0 Over Visiting Chicago

Damian Rodriguez pushed the ball toward the back-line in an effort to get past his defender on the right wing. The Chicago House defender rushed to confront the 18 year-old attacking midfielder and tried to stop Rodriguez’s momentum. But the teenager simply brushed the tackle attempt aside like Tyrell Price earlier in the week and continued to drive toward the goal. After he ... (click for more)

UTC Duo To Play In ITA National Fall Tennis Championships

The successful doubles playing partners of Tomas Rodriguez and Peyton Gatti are set to represent the Chattanooga Mocs men’s tennis program as they compete in the 2021 ITA National Fall Championships this week held in San Diego, California November 4-7. Rodriguez and Gatti went on a run at last month’s ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship to mark the program’s first ever championship ... (click for more)


