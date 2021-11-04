Melissa Christiansen Bradford To Continue Serving In Her Late Father's Dade County Commission Post After Winning Special Election

Melissa Christiansen Bradford was elected by the citizens of Dade County to fill the remaining term of District 4 Commissioner - a seat which was left vacant by the passing of her father, former Commissioner Allan Bradford, on March 23, 2021 after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

After having won his seat on Nov. 3, 2020, for a fifth term as District 4 Commissioner of Dade County, former Commissioner Bradford lost his COVID battle just three months into the first year of his four-year term.

As a result of his untimely death, the Dade County Board of Commissioners appointed Melissa Christiansen Bradford to serve as interim District 4 Commissioner; which she did until a special election could be held.

The Dade County Board of Elections held that special election on Tuesday. In an historic race, the only race in the history of the Dade County Commission containing female only candidates, Ms. Bradford won by nearly 2 to 1 over her opponent.

On Thursday morning the Dade County Board of Elections certified the results of the special election. As of 10:30 this morning Ms. Melissa Christiansen Bradford is the newest Commissioner on the Dade County Board of Commissioners.

Ms. Bradford is only the third woman to hold the title of Dade County Commissioner.

After the election Ms. Bradford said, “I will try my hardest to bring honor to my father’s legacy and to Dade County.”