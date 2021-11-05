Red Bank Hopes Changing Beer Ordinance Will Attract More Business

 Friday, November 5, 2021 48.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Red Bank Commissioners said they voted 4-1 at a recent meeting to amend the beer ordinance "because the commissioners believe changing the ordinance to more closely reflect regulations in place in surrounding cities will attract more restaurants and businesses to their growing community."    

 

The new ordinance eliminates any distance requirements to churches or schools as stated in the previous ordinance.  However, no permit will be issued for the sale of beer for any business classified as an adult oriented entertainment establishment and is located within five hundred feet (500') of any church, school, place of worship, park or day care center.

 

Permits to sell beer will be issued by the beer board and will consist of two (2) classes: on premises consumption and off premises consumption.  The classifications of on- premises consumption include restaurant permits, tavern permits, craft brewers permit, growler permit, special events permit, and catering permits.  Each classification is guided by their own separate set of rules and regulations.  The off-premises permit may be issued for the sale of beer for consumption of beer off the premises only.  The ordinance does permit citizens to produce their own home brew without a permit as long as it is not brewed to sell.

 

The on-premise special events permit will now be easier for charitable, non-profit or political organizations or private parties, proprietorship type businesses, corporations or LLCs to obtain for private, occasional or social events.  Allowable places for use of the special events permit may include, but not necessarily limited to City of Red Bank parks and/or other facilities if space is reserved under the existing practices and policies of the City of Red Bank.

 

Hours of beer sales allowed for on-premises consumption will now be from 10:00am until 1:00am every day of the week.  The ordinance allows off-premises consumption beer sales between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00am also each day of the week.  The extended hours for beer sales for both on-premise and off-premise permits must obey all noise ordinances in place.  Violations of the hours of operation/distribution and/or the noise and sound restrictions may result in immediate revocation of their permit.

 

More detailed information on the new beer ordinance can be found on Red Bank’s website at the City of Red Bank or at https://www.redbanktn.gov/board_agendas_minutes.html#boardagendas.

 


GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help State Trooper Injured In Catoosa County Chase

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

City Council Ending Zoom Meetings, But Continuing Livestream On YouTube


GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help State Trooper Injured In Catoosa County Chase

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Corporations Have A Responsibility Towards Their Employees

Roy Exum: Drop Standard Time

UTC Men Roll Past Wooster In 94-60 Exhibition

Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Finally Has Full Stable

