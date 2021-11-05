BlueCross Lays Off 40 Employees In Information Systems

In the wake of BlueCross dismissing a number of employees who declined to be vaccinated, there was an unrelated layoff at BlueCross on Friday.

It involved the end of employment for 40 BlueCross staff.

Dalya Qualls, senior vice president and chief communications officer, said, "Our Information Services division undertook a 90-day self-assessment, which has led to a comprehensive reorganization that will help BlueCross better deliver innovative technology solutions for our customers.

"Unfortunately, this restructuring led to staffing changes and 40 employees are no longer with the company. These decisions were not made lightly, but are the result of careful consideration over the past three months.

"We appreciate the work these employees have done on behalf of the IS division, BlueCross and our members, and wish them all the best in their future endeavors."