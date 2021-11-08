Pedestrian Struck In Collegedale School Zone Monday Morning

A pedestrian was struck this morning in a Collegedale school zone at approximately 7:55 a.m. Monday.

The accident occurred in the 4800 block of College Drive East, between Collegedale Academy Elementary School and the Collegedale SDA Church, while the school zone lights were activated for morning traffic.



The victim, a student of Southern Adventist University, was crossing the street in a pedestrian

crosswalk when they were struck by the vehicle. After being treated on the scene by medical

personnel they were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.



The vehicle occupants reported no injuries.



"The Collegedale Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers to not

only be on alert while driving through school zones, being mindful of their reduced speeds and

any other distractions that would impair their driving abilities, but to also be vigilant while

approaching any crosswalks," officials said.



An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this morning’s accident. Charges may be forthcoming.





