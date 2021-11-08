 Monday, November 8, 2021 Weather

Former City Police Officer Says She Was Ostracized After Reporting Alleged Sexual Assault By Fellow Cadet

Monday, November 8, 2021

A former Chattanooga Police officer said she was ostracized after reporting an alleged sexual assault by a fellow cadet.

She is suing the city and the Chattanooga Police Department for more than $500,000 in compensatory damages as well as $500,000 in punitive damages.

The Chancery Court suit says she was a city officer from July 2016 until she resigned in May 2021.

The suit, filed by attorney Harry Burnette, says while the plaintiff was in the police academy but off duty, she was sexually assaulted by another academy cadet.

It says, "Because of the embarrassment and humiliation of the assault and because plaintiff did not know how the assault would affect her status with the academy, she did not report the sexual assault."

The suit says she and the other officer were assigned to different areas, but last September they were placed together when precincts met due to COVID protocols. She said she confronted the officer and told him she felt that she needed to report the incident.

She said a short time later she was called into a meeting with Internal Affairs. 

She was confronted by two male officers who said she needed to go into detail about the incident, it was stated. She said she "was humiliated and embarrassed by having to reveal what had taken place, and the recall of the events caused additional emotional distress."

As a result of her accusing a fellow officer of sexual assault, she was retaliated against, the suit says. "She was threatened with criminal action, charged with wrongdoing, and ostracized by her coworkers," it was stated.

An Internal Affairs investigation was opened into her conduct, the suit says.

She said male officers began to stop responding to back her up when she made traffic stops. "This retaliation endangered plaintiff's life and safety," it was stated.

She said she was forced to resign in May.


Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 46 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Monday and 46 new positive cases, up from 45 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,412. The death total is at 653. It is reported the death was a black man, age 81 or older. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 65 in Hamilton County - down from 79 on Friday. Four ... (click for more)

Planning Commission Approves A-1 PUD For 1st Subdivision Along Scenic Section Of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for an A-1 Planned Unit Development subdivision along a scenic section of Northeast Hamilton County. The proposal by Jooma Development at 10444 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road next goes to the County Commission, where a final decision will be made. Dean Moorhouse, representing families opposed to the project, said it would be ... (click for more)

The Unknown Reasons - And Response

So the driver involved in the fatal hit and run on Highway 58 left for "unknown reasons?" Here would be the known reasons: 1, The driver was driving under the influence. 2. The driver was an illegal driving without a license and without insurance. That about covers it. Douglas Jones * * * Then there's #3, Douglas. Or 4, 5, 6, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Boards Matter

When two new districts appear on the next Hamilton County ballot, voters should be forewarned that there are those who walk among us who, to be polite, ain’t like us. Two new districts will mean two new county commissioners and it will also mean two new school board members where, to be polite, there are already some who don’t think the way I do. “No matter,” you might say, “there ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols On Pace For Seven Wins

I thought at the beginning of the 2021 season, Tennessee could win maybe six games at the most. It was more likely that the Volunteers would reach the victory column only five times if that many. 5-7 or even 4-8 was a distinct possibility. After all, new head coach Josh Heupel was left with an empty stable as well as an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by previous ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Extra Hour To Savor Big Road Win Over Kentucky

In accordance with daylight savings time, clocks were turned back an hour overnight. The timing couldn’t have been better for Tennessee’s football team. The Vols were afforded an extra 60 minutes to savor their 45-42 SEC football victory over Kentucky Saturday night. They needed an extra hour of sleep, given the effort put forth. As for unpacking what went into the result ... (click for more)


