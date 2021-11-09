Mike Walden Backs Matt Hullander For County Mayor

Mike Walden, who had considered making a race for county mayor, said Tuesday night he is supporting Matt Hullander instead.

Mr. Hullander, who recently sold his family's Hullco window, door and remodeling firm, posted on his Facebook site, "Thanks for the vote of confidence as I consider this incredible opportunity to serve the greatest county in TN !! Michael S. Walden thanks for your earlier call, your endorsement and support !"

Mr. Walden, whose Walden Security has grown to be one of the largest security firms in the country, said, "Amy and I are excited to endorse Matt Hullander. We know he will do an excellent job. He has been successful in his business career and he has formed his own family foundation and helped many other charitable groups."

Mr. Walden said, "Matt has the qualifications and the experience to be the next leader of Hamilton County. We look forward to working with him and making Hamilton County even better."

Matt Hullander is the son of County Trustee Bill Hullander, whose office is directly opposite that of the county mayor.

The only official candidate in the race thus far is Weston Wamp, who co-founded the $18 million Dynamo Fund and founded the Millennial Debt Foundation.

The first time that candidates for county mayor can officially pick up paperwork is Dec. 20.

However, prospective candidates can name political treasurers and begin accepting contributions. Mr. Wamp has named a treasurer and said recently his campaign had raised over $100,000.