Mike Walden Backs Matt Hullander For County Mayor

Mike Walden, who had considered making a race for county mayor, said Tuesday night he is supporting Matt Hullander instead.

Mr. Hullander, who recently sold his family's Hullco window, door and remodeling firm, posted on his Facebook site, "Thanks for the vote of confidence as I consider this incredible opportunity to serve the greatest county in TN !! Michael S. Walden thanks for your earlier call, your endorsement and support !"

Mr. Walden, whose Walden Security has grown to be one of the largest security firms in the country, said, "Amy and I are excited to endorse Matt Hullander. We know he will do an excellent job. He has been successful in his business career and he has formed his own family foundation and helped many other charitable groups."

Mr. Walden said, "Matt has the qualifications and the experience to be the next leader of Hamilton County. We look forward to working with him and making Hamilton County even better."

Matt Hullander is the son of County Trustee Bill Hullander, whose office is directly opposite that of the county mayor.

The only official candidate in the race thus far is Weston Wamp, who co-founded the $18 million Dynamo Fund and founded the Millennial Debt Foundation. 

The first time that candidates for county mayor can officially pick up paperwork is Dec. 20.

However, prospective candidates can name political treasurers and begin accepting contributions. Mr. Wamp has named a treasurer and said recently his campaign had raised over $100,000. 

 


Senators Blackburn, Wicker, And Colleagues Target Absent Federal Workforce, Urge Return To Work

City Council To Keep 9 Districts, Councilwoman Berz Says

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) and Roger Wicker (R-Ms.), along with 40 of their colleagues, sent a letter to the heads of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the General Services Administration ... (click for more)

Carol Berz, who heads the redistricting committee for the City Council, said the council does not plan to add any districts. The County Commission, in its redistricting, voted to move from ... (click for more)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Bell (R-Riceville) announced Monday that he will not be a candidate for re-election in 2022. He was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives ... (click for more)



Senators Blackburn, Wicker, And Colleagues Target Absent Federal Workforce, Urge Return To Work

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) and Roger Wicker (R-Ms.), along with 40 of their colleagues, sent a letter to the heads of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the General Services Administration (GSA), and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to request immediate action to transition federal workers back to in-person operations. In the letter, the senators cite ... (click for more)

City Council To Keep 9 Districts, Councilwoman Berz Says

Carol Berz, who heads the redistricting committee for the City Council, said the council does not plan to add any districts. The County Commission, in its redistricting, voted to move from nine to 11 districts, citing heavy growth out in the county. Councilwoman Berz said there would "only be slight changes" in the nine City Council districts. She said the City Council ... (click for more)

Opinion

Just Lock Your Car

I always read the Police Blotter for amusement and see a recurrent theme of auto burglaries and thefts. They start the same way of someone reporting "entry of an unlocked vehicle", often with keys left in the vehicle. Items stolen include cash, wallets, purses, debit/credit cards, social security cards, laptops, guns and tools. Also, reports of vehicles stolen that someone left ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What I Have Learned

I delight in “What I Have Learned” lists because I share so many of the lessons but an Internet pal in Arkansas shared a list of “When I Learned” the other day and it is uncannily accurate. Oh, I wish the unknown author had mentioned “first love,” since statically 90 percent of us never marry our first heart throb, which singer Willie Nelson attributes to the popularity of juke ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Mocs Fall To Belmont After Horrible First Quarter

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs played pretty even basketball with the Belmont Lady Bruins Tuesday night at McKenzie Arena for the final three quarters, but it was a disastrous opening 10 minutes that spelled doom for the home team as they dropped their season opener by an 88-70 margin to the team from Nashville. UTC coach Katie Burrows didn’t point to that difference in field goals ... (click for more)

Vols' Hendon Hooker Named Davey O'Brien National Award Semifinalist

Tennessee redshirt senior Hendon Hooker has been named a Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist, as announced by the Davey O'Brien Foundation on Tuesday. Hooker is one of 16 semifinalists, including five from the SEC, and is the first UT signal caller to be named a semifinalist for the award since Erik Ainge in 2006. Peyton Manning is the only Vols' quarterback ... (click for more)


