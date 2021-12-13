Police Blotter: Shoplifter Tries To Take $8,000 In Printer Ink; Thief At Worldwide Equipment Won't Apologize

A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. A loss prevention employee identified a man to police who attempted to steal $8,000 worth of printer ink (pictures were provided to police). The employee said the man used an empty car seat box to conceal the ink cartridges and bring them to the point of sale. While the man was at the point of sale the employee alerted the cashier, who put the transaction on hold. At that point, the man exited Walmart without the box of

cartridges. The man was seen driving away in what looked like a silver Toyota Camry. There are no further leads or witnesses.

* * *

Police were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 40 Starview Lane, for a disorder prevention. Police facilitated the transfer of an Apple watch, charger and a ring from the possession of one man to another man without incident.

* * *

A woman in an apartment on Mountain Creek Road told police that she shares an apartment with her best friend. She said her best friend is the only one on the lease, so she pays her rent money to stay there. She said they got into a verbal argument and she then decided to leave. She said while she was gone, her best friend kicked her door in. She said nothing was taken from her room. Police were waved down by the best friend as they were leaving and she told them that she did kick the door in, but it was because she thought the women had moved out and put a lock on the door. She said that she is going to pay for the door as part of her lease agreement.

* * *

An employee at Granite Warehouse, 2818 Rossville Blvd., told police that at some point overnight, someone broke in and cut a catalytic converter off one of their trucks. He said that he left around 6:30 p.m. the day before and returned around 6:30 a.m. that day. It appeared someone came through a fence on the backside of the property.

* * *

A man on 14th Avenue told police his white Ford F150 was stolen sometime during the night. He said his truck was parked in front of his house the night before around 8:30 p.m. When he woke up this morning at around 7 a.m., he found that the vehicle was gone. No one else has permission to use his vehicle, and he still has his key to the car, so he is unsure how it was taken. He showed police his title for the vehicle. There is no suspect information. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a passerby about an open door at the Skin & Brow Room, 4703 Hixson Pike. Police did observe the rear door was open. There did not appear to be forced entry. Police did clear the business and found nothing suspicious inside. The door was then locked.

* * *

A woman on Mountain View Court told police she had left her vehicle parked there overnight and she last saw it around 7 p.m. When she got back to it this morning, she said she noticed some damage on the driver's side door up towards the top and on the side. She said the door was bent and it looked like someone tried to pry it open and was possibly trying to get in, but they did not make entry. No estimates for damage were given.

* * *

A woman told police that her 2014 Buick Regal was broken into. She said the vehicle was unlocked and parked to the rear of the Quality Inn, 7013 Shallowford Road, on the left side. She said she does not know if there are security cameras that cover that area of the motel parking lot. She listed several things that were in the trunk of the vehicle that were taken. She said she is staying here until she finds a place to live, as she does not have a home address.

* * *

An unattended vehicle was reported on Marijon Drive. The vehicle was found to be locked and unattended. The vehicle's displayed tag was a TN tag that did not match the vehicle. The vehicle was then run by the VIN and found to not be reported stolen. An unattended vehicle sticker

was placed on the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Roanoke Avenue requested police to stand by while her granddaughter and her boyfriend got their belongings to leave. According to the woman, she had warned her granddaughter several times not to bring the boyfriend to her house without her consent. Both of them agreed to leave without incident.

* * *

Property was found in the walking alleyway located behind 19 Patten Pkwy. Police collected the property and it was taken to the Chattanooga Police Property Division.

* * *

An employee at Accent Car Wash, 1175 W 40th St., showed police camera footage of a man approaching the property on foot, wearing a dark-colored ball cap, a face mask, a dark-colored jacket, gloves, blue jeans and carrying a dark-colored bag. The man was seen on camera behind the building, fidgeting with his bag. The man then returned to the front of the property and began cutting the lock and bar on the vacuum machine to gain access to the cash box. The man then proceeded to open up his bag and empty all the change from the cash box. He then went to check the other vacuum machines, but wasn't able to cut through them. He fled the scene on foot. The employee said that the cash box had approximately $400 worth of change inside and that it would cost him approximately $200 to repair the bar and lock.

* * *

A woman on East 32nd Street told police that sometime over the past couple of days, someone stole her wallet and the contents of it out of her car that was parked in her driveway.

* * *

A woman on Dee Drive told police she contacted a man on Facebook Marketplace who gave his name as "Thomas Mullins." She said she purchased a Play Station 5 from him and went to Walmart on Greenway View Drive and sent the money. She said that "Thomas Mullins" is supposedly in Ashland, Ky., which is the city of the Walmart where she sent the money. She said she only received a letter from him and not the PS5. She said the seller has since blocked her on Facebook. She said as a result, she is out $483.

* * *

A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police her daughter’s boyfriend showed up at her house, and he is not allowed to be at the residence. Police spoke with the boyfriend and he said his case manager from the homeless coalition has put him at this house temporarily until he is able to get his own place. The woman was able to show police the paperwork of the residence, and the boyfriend's name was not on it as a tenant. The boyfriend was not able to provide any paperwork that he is currently residing at the address. He was told by police that he is being trespassed from the property until he is able to show proof that he is a tenant at the house.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at a store in the mall, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. An employee told police that a black female came into the store and stole a North Face jacket and beanie worth $125. Officers reviewed video and observed the woman wearing a gold jacket walk out of the store with the items. Police were unable to identify the woman.

* * *

A woman on Oak Street told police someone got into her vehicle overnight. She said it appeared as if they lowered the driver's side window. She said her S&W 380 was taken from the car. She did not have the serial number, but said she would call back to update the report if it was located.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Fagan Street. Police spoke with a man who said he was arguing with his sister over alcohol. No criminal activity had occurred.

* * *

Police drove by a house on Forest Avenue with a white Buick parked outside. Officers have seen this Buick multiple times before parked outside of the house. The Buick has a temporary tag on it with an expiration date of 11/28/21. However, earlier this month, police observed this vehicle with the same temporary tag, except it had an expiration date of 11/04/21.

* * *

A woman on Hickory Valley Road told police someone stole a dryer she ordered. She said it was delivered around 11:48 a.m. and when she went to look for where it was delivered around 12:09 p.m., it was gone. She said she will attempt to locate a serial number.

* * *

The store manager at Worldwide Equipment, 2017 East 23rd St., told police that a man, who they identified to police, had been in the store to make a purchase and walked out with a battery charger under his jacket. The man could clearly be seen on camera concealing the charger and walking out the door. The manager contacted the man and told him if he returned the item and apologized, he wouldn't prosecute for the theft. The man did return the item, but without an apology.