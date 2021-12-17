December 17, 2021
Officers were notified by dispatch that three people had set up chairs, bedding and various other boxes in front of a store at 17 Cherokee Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and found two men and ... (click for more)
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).
III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 101 new positive cases, down from 195 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands ... (click for more)
Officers were notified by dispatch that three people had set up chairs, bedding and various other boxes in front of a store at 17 Cherokee Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and found two men and a woman. Officers told them they were blocking the entrance to a business and the owner requested they leave their property. The three agreed to leave and gathered their items and left. They ... (click for more)
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING
a. 2021-0209 Damien Kenworthy (R-1 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial ... (click for more)
Both The Wall Street Journal and Commercial Appeal referred to my older sister, June Mann Averyt, as a “grumpy Mother Teresa”. June died of cancer in 2016. At her funeral a stranger approached me saying, “If not for your sister, I would’ve froze to death.” That’s a statement that sticks with you.
June began working with the homeless while living in New York City in the 1980s. ... (click for more)
In the years to come, it will be proven that one of the smartest decisions the leaders of Hamilton County have ever made is to buy The McDonald Farm. I know because I am an expert in envisioning what will bloom and blossom on its nearly 2,200 acres. I am an expert because I have quite literally walked the farm for 60 years and any fool who cannot feel such might and grandeur beneath ... (click for more)
A few weeks ago, the recruiting class of 2022 for the Tennessee football team was looking pretty mediocre. In fact it was downright bleak as the Vols were anywhere from 25th to 30th in the national polls. However, Coach Josh Heupel and his staff transformed the class into a pretty darn good group, now ranked in the top 10-15 depending upon whose poll you look at. It was at least ... (click for more)
The Lee University men’s basketball team will close its pre-Christmas schedule with one of its top matchups of the season when the Flames host Gulf South Conference rival Alabama Huntsville inside Walker Arena on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. The entertainment gets underway at 2 p.m. when the Lady Flames host the Lady Chargers from Huntsville. Lee Athletic Director Larry Carpenter ... (click for more)