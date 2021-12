Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADKINS, ROBERT ALVIN

1905 SPRADLING RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG



ARLEDGE, WENDY MICHELLE

260 HAMBRIGHT RD RELIANCE, 37369

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROCK, FREDERICO DAMONE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



CAMP, DAVID OBRIAN

1621 LAKE MARINA DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CHUBB, WESLEY RAYMOND

1010 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN

6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIO MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS ACT

POSSESSION OF MARIJANA



DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DOUGLAS, LAWRENCE SABIEN7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTFEARN, JERRY DWAYNE2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FLIPPO, LEWIS LADON3906 GRACELAND TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GUSTAFSON, ALEX JEFFREY7826 COVE RIDGE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, SHANETRIA NATRIECE5317 SPRIGGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIHOLMES, SAVON D1107 N HAWTHORN ST A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVINGNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEHORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN720 CHERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYHUNTER, JOSEPH GARY352 LUTHER OWENS RD CLAYTON, 30525Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)KING, MIRANDA FAITH140 LENDA LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARMCCOY, STEVE DANIEL4203 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCDANIEL, BILLY LEE COLBY1539 MASTERS RD DECATUR, 37323Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)MEYUNG, RYAN ANDREW1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD RAPEPAYNE, JAMES RICHARD4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00PHILLIPS, MONICA DAWN9 E 9TH CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, MARTEMIUS DEON6212 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALLER, LEONARD STEVEN1230 GADD RD APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF IDENTITYWHITT, ANTHONY DEWAYNE203 AUTUMN TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, SUSPENDEDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWORD, LAJAMES ALEXANDERRIDGEWOOD RD REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)