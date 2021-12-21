 Wednesday, December 22, 2021 37.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Mayor Kelly, CPD, And Community Partners Announce $20,000 Cash Reward To Help Solve Sept. 25th Grove Street Shooting

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Mayor Tim Kelly, Minister Kevin Muhammad, CPD Interim Chief Eric Tucker, and CPD detectives announced a $20,000 cash reward to help arrest and convict those suspected responsible for a shooting that occurred on Sept. 25, killing two women and injuring five others, on Grove Street in Chattanooga. 

 

The announcement was on Tuesday, at 3:15 p.m.

in front of Community Haven, 815 North Hickory St., Chattanooga Tn. 37404.

 

Detectives with CPD Violent Crimes Unit and victims’ families have been pleading with community members who have any information about those responsible for a deadly shooting on Grove Street in September, to please come forward and help investigators make an arrest. 

 

One of the most devastating and impactful gun-violence incidents in Chattanooga’s recent history, September’s Grove Street shooting has received widespread publicity and community visibility, but no arrests have yet been made as CPD fetectives need more corroborating information and cooperation from eyewitnesses that could help bring suspects to justice.

 

The large cash reward is for anyone who will come forward and provide information that can lead to an arrest and conviction in the Grove Street shooting. 


Police Blotter: Man Wearing Ball Cap Drives Off In Gold Altima Conveniently Left Running; Woman Screaming Outside Her Home Needs Police After All

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Council Discusses More Diversity On City Boards


Police Blotter: Man Wearing Ball Cap Drives Off In Gold Altima Conveniently Left Running; Woman Screaming Outside Her Home Needs Police After All

A man on Shallowford Road told police he arrived home at 10 p.m. and went inside to use the restroom. He said when he returned to his vehicle there was a black male in the driver's seat. He said the man began driving away. The only description he could give was that he was wearing a baseball cap. The man could not give a direction of travel and there is no video footage for police ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, MARQUES VANQUELL 640 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BEATY, MARSHALL CLIFTON HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS STALKING STALKING BEAVERS, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rudolph The Reindeer

I am flabbergasted by the fact that when I came across this story on Rudolph The Red-nosed Reindeer I had something of a mental flashback. Not in over 50 years, so help me, I haven’t thought of Rudolph but as I was reading this story, my mind recalled that “Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, had a very shiny nose, and if you ever saw it, you would even say it glows. All of the other ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Bounce Back Strong Against ETSU

No. 7/9 Tennessee took a commanding victory over in-state foe ETSU on Monday night, winning 112-58 in Thompson-Boling Arena. The score reflects UT's highest point total since claiming a 131-69 triumph against Troy on Dec. 6, 2017, and is the most points scored in a single game during head coach Kellie Harper's tenure. Six Tennessee (10-1) players were in double figures, ... (click for more)

Mocs Look To Snap Skid Against MTSU On Wednesday

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team looks to snap a two-game skid in its last non-conference game of the season Wednesday night inside McKenzie Arena against in-state foe Middle Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Chattanooga (9-3) is coming off a pair of road losses to two top-10 Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 squads in Belmont (7) and Murray State (10). ... (click for more)


