Police Seek Help Identifying Vehicle That Struck And Killed Cyclist On I-24 Christmas Eve

Monday, December 27, 2021

Investigators are seeking assistance in locating the suspect vehicle in the crash that killed a cyclist on I-24 Christmas Eve.

The vehicle is described as a 2004-2008 Ford F-150. It is light in color (possibly white or beige) and has a covered bed, possibly a camper top. It appears to be a work truck and will have driver side damage.

If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle, call CPD at 423-698-2525. You may remain anonymous.

A male cyclist, 57, was killed early Friday morning on I-24.

At approximately 12:34 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a cyclist struck in the 181.2 block of Interstate 24 Eastbound.
 
The cyclist was in the second lane of travel at 181.2 I-24 East crossing the roadway. A vehicle was in the same lane traveling in the same direction also at 181.2 I-24 East. The vehicle struck the cyclist and then fled the scene.
 
The cyclist was pronounced deceased on scene by Hamilton County EMS. 
 
 The investigation is ongoing.

December 28, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RODERICK L 7900 LONG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT UNDER $1,000 ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS 8 STONECREST DR RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED

The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting a large increase in the number of deaths for Hamilton County residents on Monday. This is due to the review of death certificates by the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner which has resulted in these additional deaths being identified. This backlog largely coincided with the delta surge, and the majority of these deaths

Dan Fleser: Coach Burrows Wants To Continue UT Series Despite Lopsided Game

Chattanooga and Tennessee played a women's basketball game Monday night for the first time since 2015. Mocs coach Katie Burrows hopes it's not the last time for a while. "I would like to continue this, Tennessee and Chattanooga playing each other in some capacity," she said after UT's 91-41 victory. "I think it's fun for the players and a nice quick buzz up the road and maybe

UTC Women Can't Keep Pace With #7 Lady Vols; Fall 91-41 in Knoxville

The UTC Mocs could not keep pace with the #7 Lady Vols and suffered a 50-point loss on Monday night in Knoxville. Tennessee improves to 11-1, including 7-1 at home, just before entering SEC Conference play. The Mocs slide to 2-12. The Lady Vols, substituting freely through much of the contest, led 22-5 at the quarter, then 43-19 at halftime. They were ahead 71-28 at the end


