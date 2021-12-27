Police Seek Help Identifying Vehicle That Struck And Killed Cyclist On I-24 Christmas Eve

Investigators are seeking assistance in locating the suspect vehicle in the crash that killed a cyclist on I-24 Christmas Eve.

The vehicle is described as a 2004-2008 Ford F-150. It is light in color (possibly white or beige) and has a covered bed, possibly a camper top. It appears to be a work truck and will have driver side damage.

If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle, call CPD at 423-698-2525. You may remain anonymous.

A male cyclist, 57, was killed early Friday morning on I-24.

At approximately 12:34 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a cyclist struck in the 181.2 block of Interstate 24 Eastbound.

The cyclist was in the second lane of travel at 181.2 I-24 East crossing the roadway. A vehicle was in the same lane traveling in the same direction also at 181.2 I-24 East. The vehicle struck the cyclist and then fled the scene.

The cyclist was pronounced deceased on scene by Hamilton County EMS.