Police Blotter: Wife Leaves Drunk Husband At Hooter's; Thieves Steal Food From Serving Window At Honest Pint

The manager of Hooter’s at 5912 Brainerd Road said a man argued with him over the tab and wouldn't leave. Police gave the man, who was intoxicated, a ride home because his wife had left him there.



* * *

A man on Webb Oaks Drive told police his ex-girlfriend attempted to take out a loan using his information. He said they used to date, but they had been separated for six months now and she just recently started using his information to obtain the loan. The man said he received a notification on his cell phone that someone signed up for a loan. He also said someone changed his PO Box address and applied for a new Bank of America debit card. The man said he contacted the bank and informed them of the fraudulent activity. He doesn't have any evidence of his accusations against his ex-girlfriend besides that she's his ex and would do it to him. He said he was going to close his bank account until the incident is resolved. The man couldn't give police any other information about his ex-girlfriend besides her first and last name.

* * *



A woman on Golfview Drive told police she received an email which indicated that she had opened an account with CashNet USA. She did not open said account and reported the fraudulent activity to CashNet USA. At this time, it is unknown if the suspect(s) obtained any credit through CashNet USA.



* * *



Police responded to an alarm at Warren Chapel AME at 503 North Market St. When they arrived, they saw the front door of the church was unsecured. Officers made entry into the building and found no one inside. Officers did not observe any signs of forced entry and were unable to contact the responsible party. The church was secured when police left.



* * *



Police were called to the frat house at 1903 McCallie Ave., first on a noise complaint and then as police were on the way, it was changed to a disorder. A man said the frat house was having a loud party and there were people outside that were in a disorder but they had already left before police arrived. The officer told the man to shut down the party for the night and have people that do not stay at the house to leave for the night.



* * *



A woman at 6925 Shallowford Road said she left her car running while trying to break up an argument next to her and, when she turned around, her car was gone. She used a phone nearby to call police. She did not see anyone enter the vehicle or which direction it went. She said her phone, wallet, purse and multiple personal belongings were in her car at the time it was taken. Her car has no distinguishing marks to identify it. Police BOLOed the car county-wide and entered it into NCIC as stolen. Police then found the stolen car at 4500 Oakland Ave. The car was left unlocked and the key was in the ignition. Officers dusted for prints but were unable to pull any. The vehicle was towed by Yates Towing and removed from NCIC. The purse and phone were not recovered.



* * *



Police were called to Joe’s Kwik Mart at 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr. where two people, a man and a woman, were shoplifting. The employee told police she saw a woman put items into her bag and started to yell at her in front of police, saying she was going to jail after paying for the items she put in her purse. The employee then called her boss who did not want to press charges but wanted the two people trespassed. Police told the man and woman they were trespassed but while trying to get the employee’s information, the employee became irate and would not give her information to police.



* * *



A man on Wheeler Avenue said he showed up at his house with a contractor to do some work at the house and found the side door was kicked in. Police also saw the shoe mark where the suspect kicked the door in, and the door frame was broken. The man said his door was kicked in before and he made a police report. He also mentioned nothing was stolen this time but he needs the police report for his insurance company.



* * *



A woman on Chickamauga Avenue told police that while she was at church the alarm went off in her home. Police responded to ensure the home was secured. She said when she returned home, she noticed a wind stopper at the bottom of her front door had been displaced and she didn't know how this happened. There were no signs of forced entry into the home and the front door has a combination lock that makes it inaccessible.



* * *



A man on Sanford Avenue said he had come out to his car and noticed that both of his driver-side tires were flat. He said his ex-girlfriend had been texting him, cursing at him, because he was trying to move on with his life. The man believed his ex-girlfriend was the one who flattened his tires but there was no evidence to prove she was that one who vandalized the vehicle.



* * *



A man on East Brainerd Road said he was inside working when someone backed into his vehicle. He said the other car was a black sedan with a Tennessee tag. He did not want to make a report at this time.

