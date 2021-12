A fire was contained to the porch of a home in East Ridge early Wednesday morning.

East Ridge Fire and Police responded to a reported residential fire at 2016 Tombras Ave. at 3:52 a.m. Upon arrival, we found that the occupant had extinguished a small fire on the attached porch of the residence.



Fire crews conducted salvage, overhaul operations, and checked for fire extension.

No injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.