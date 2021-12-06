Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Former U.S. Senator David Perdue Launches Campaign For Georgia Governor Just After Stacey Abrams Announces

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Former U.S. Senator David Perdue on Monday said he was launching a campaign to become Georgia’s next governor. The announcement comes after Democrat Stacey Abrams announced she is making another ... (click for more)