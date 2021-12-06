December 6, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Former U.S. Senator David Perdue on Monday said he was launching a campaign to become Georgia’s next governor.
The announcement comes after Democrat Stacey Abrams announced she is making another ... (click for more)
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)
Former U.S. Senator David Perdue on Monday said he was launching a campaign to become Georgia’s next governor.
The announcement comes after Democrat Stacey Abrams announced she is making another try for Georgia governor. In 2018, she was in a tight race with Republican Brian Kemp, who was declared the winner.
Ms. Abrams said, " I’ve never stopped fighting for Georgia. I’ve ... (click for more)
I work very closely with the homeless population in our Chattanooga area. My son and I take around 50 meals a week to our friends living in the tent cities.
On Wednesday at 9 a.m. I witnessed first hand the Tennessee Department of Transportation destroying everything - my friends' homes and all of their possessions.
My friends in the tent cities have always told me that TDOT ... (click for more)
I never got to know Mitch Albom back in my sports writer days. We covered some of the same events but other than an occasional “How ya doin’?” the only thing we had in common was he worked at the Detroit Free Press and I was at the Chattanooga News-Free Press. Then Mitch entered our hearts in 1967 with the wonderful book, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” and, man, he was off to the races. ... (click for more)
After seven victories and establishing one of the nation's top offenses in Josh Heupel 's debut season, Tennessee football will culminate 2021 in Nashville as the Volunteers face Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nissan Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT live on ESPN. Tickets for the game are on sale now at musiccitybowl.com.
"I'd ... (click for more)
Tennessee got a destination and an opponent to complete its postseason schedule for December.
At some point during Sunday afternoon’s college football extravaganza, a marathon that lasted longer than “Gone with the Wind,” the Vols received their bowl game marching orders. They will face Purdue in the Music City Bowl at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The ... (click for more)