Georgia Has 28 More Coronavirus Deaths And 725 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 28 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,847.

There are 725 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,291,469 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 90,229, which is an increase of 134 since Monday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,634 cases, up 8; 98 deaths; 320 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,750 cases, up 6; 91 deaths; 258 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,867 cases, up 1; 18 deaths; 72 hospitalizations, up 1



Walker County: 9,880 cases, up 12; 127 deaths, up 1; 379 hospitalizations, up 2



Whitfield County: 19,555, up 21; 326 deaths; 962 hospitalizations, up 1