 Wednesday, December 8, 2021 44.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Man, 38, Struck And Killed Tuesday Evening On Amnicola Highway

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

A man, 38, was struck and killed Tuesday evening on Amnicola Highway.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a pedestrian struck in the 2400 block of Amnicola Highway.
 
A Chevrolet was traveling South in the 2400 block of Amnicola Highway. The man was walking across Amnicola Highway, East to West, when he was struck by the car.
 
The driver of the car remained on scene to speak with police.
 
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS but was later pronounced deceased.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

December 8, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Tries To Confess To Crime Ex-Boyfriend Was Arrested For; Motel 6 Employee Says Man Broke Door With His Wheelchair

December 8, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 7, 2021

8 Apartments Damaged And 17 Residents Displaced After Fire At Waterford Place Apartments Tuesday Evening


A woman at Hamilton Place called dispatch and said she wanted to confess a crime to police. An officer arrived and spoke with the woman who said she was trying to confess to a crime that a man ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATTERTON, SHANI ELIZABETH 3830 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37397 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FORGERY ... (click for more)

Eight apartments were damaged and 17 residents have been displaced after a fire Tuesday evening. Residents knocked on doors to make sure their neighbors safely escaped their burning apartment ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Tries To Confess To Crime Ex-Boyfriend Was Arrested For; Motel 6 Employee Says Man Broke Door With His Wheelchair

A woman at Hamilton Place called dispatch and said she wanted to confess a crime to police. An officer arrived and spoke with the woman who said she was trying to confess to a crime that a man had been arrested for. Police said it appeared as if the woman might be trying to take the blame for a crime that her ex-boyfriend did so he doesn't go to jail. The officer notified the investigator ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATTERTON, SHANI ELIZABETH 3830 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37397 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FORGERY BEARD, WILLIAM 6689 HICKORY TRACE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT THEFT OF PROPERTY BURGLARY BURGLARY ... (click for more)

Opinion

School Board Members Deserve The Raises

School boards serve any community in a variety of ways and the hiring of a superintendent describes just one. The school board serves as the fiscal referee as well on all finance matters - building services and all the many requirements running the individual schools. State rules and regulations must be followed. The budget that comprises all the expenditures is overseen by the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Buy The Coach Out!

It has long been said the two biggest days in a football coach’s life are the day he gets hired, and the day he gets fired. Being a college coach has never been as lucrative, with the nation’s elite universities paying around $10 million a year, but getting fired has an upside too. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated notes, “We are one more big firing away from eclipsing $100 million ... (click for more)

Sports

Horrible Shooting Night Leads To Vol Loss At Madison Square Garden

Plagued by a cold shooting performance, No. 13 Tennessee fell to Texas Tech in overtime Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, 57-52. Despite holding Texas Tech (7-1) to 19-for-61 (.311) shooting, Tennessee (6-2) shot just 19-for-71 (.268) from the field for the game, including 6-for-40 (.150) from 3-point range. ohn Fulkerson led the Vols in scoring with 10 points, also adding ... (click for more)

UTC Travels To UNC Asheville Wednesday

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team concludes a three-straight game road trip with a rematch against UNC Asheville inside Kimmel Arena in As­­heville, North Carolina on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Chattanooga (7-1) enters the game coming off an 85-64 rout at Lipscomb on Sunday and sits at No. 11 in the latest Collegeinsider.com's Mid Major Top 25 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors