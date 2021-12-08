Man, 38, Struck And Killed Tuesday Evening On Amnicola Highway

A man, 38, was struck and killed Tuesday evening on Amnicola Highway.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a pedestrian struck in the 2400 block of Amnicola Highway.

A Chevrolet was traveling South in the 2400 block of Amnicola Highway. The man was walking across Amnicola Highway, East to West, when he was struck by the car.

The driver of the car remained on scene to speak with police.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS but was later pronounced deceased.