Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths, 177 New Cases And 1,006 Active Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 177 new positive cases, up from 99 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,358. The death total is now at 723.

It is reported the deaths were one man and two women; all white; one age 61-70, and two age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 70 in Hamilton County - up from 68 on Wednesday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 26 Hamilton County inpatients and 20 patients are in ICU, up from 18 on Wednesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 64,629, which is 97 percent. There are 1,006 active cases, up from 889 on Wednesday.