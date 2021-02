Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY

803 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122955

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY POSSESSION OF METH

---

BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE

211 HEMLOCK S HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BRYANT, CHASITY NICHOLE

5983 DRY VALLEY LN MC DONALD, 373534100

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL

215 PINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1

---

COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK

915 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121377

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS

1742 SAINT THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

BURGLARY (AUTO)

THEFT UNDER $1000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS

1100 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 374023906

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FLORES-HERNANDEZ, PERLA Y

2115 ELEDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HALE, JOSHUA CLAY

1224 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

HATFIELD, TYLER ALLEN

117 OAK MEADOW DR ROCK SPRINGS, 30739

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN1651 JEDD LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFELONY POSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---JOHNSON, JUMOKE AJUMA2319 E. 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JOHNSON, LATEEFAH NASHEED1416 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (COERCION OF WITNESS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT ON POLICE)---KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD5309 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 373434912Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---KNUCKLES, DARREN LEE9691 CHAUCER TERRACE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA1825 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LINDSEY, ROY4001 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101710Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LOVELESS, ANN MARIE713 NORTHBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCGEE, DANIEL LUCAS6402 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCKINNEY, KERRY LAMAR1004 WEST 37. ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeROBBERYTHEFT OVER 2500ASSAULT---MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---NEELY, RONALD EDGAR8930 58 HWY HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NOLAN, BRANDON JOE3501 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARET, TIMOTHEE FABRICE360 TROY DR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PEREZ, CARLOS2115 ELEDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONUNDERAGE CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL---PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR JR1206 P0PLAR STREET APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---REEVES, ADAM SHAWN111 JANE MANOR CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION---RIPPLE, ROBERT COREY9131 TYSON DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT UNDER $1000REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---ROBERSON, RICHARD1755 VARNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 84 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---RODEN, SAMUEL TERRY2832 NORTHSIDE DR EAST BRANIERD, 37421Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMON MENDEZ, MAYNOR AUDACIO3611 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE---SMARTT, AUSTIN ZANE2472 COUNTY RD VALLEYHEAD, 35989Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH---SMITH, FAITH4509 US HWY 701 S CLARKTON, 28433Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER---TAYLOR, ALEXUS1664 GREENDALE WAY #329 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---TAYLOR, JEREMY MCNEAL2206 FAIRLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---THAMMAVONGSA, ASIA LEE1413 SOUTH CREST STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER $1,000---TOON, JEFFERY RONALDHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TRAVIS, ANTHONY WAYNE84 BURO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103---TRAVIS, BELINDA ANN84 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---VAUGHN, ANTAWAN LATREL188 EMPIRE DR NASHVILLE, 37211Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPOSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE---WATT, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES2603 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062924Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, ADRIAN L2749CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045624Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062638Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeROBBERYTHEFT OVER 2500