East Lake Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

An East Lake family will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross in the wake of a kitchen fire at their 10th Avenue home.

It happened Wednesday at 12:08 p.m. in the 4300 block.

Engine 9 made it to the scene quickly and found heavy fire coming out of the window on the right side of the house.

They made a defensive attack and managed to keep the flames from spreading to a vehicle parked in the driveway.

They got it knocked down and made their way to the front porch to begin an interior attack and search of the residence. There was low visibility due to the smoke, but they could feel lots of heat and spotted fire ahead of them. They worked to get it out as they advanced towards the flames. Other crews started ventilation to improve firefighting conditions.

All of the residents made it out safely and there were no injuries. There was extensive damage inside the structure from fire and smoke, especially in the kitchen area and front portion of the home.

Engine 9, Quint 14, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 1, Battalion 2 and 3 (Green Shift), CPD, HCEMS and EPB responded.