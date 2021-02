Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHLEY, JAMES QUINTAY

4716 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374162219

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BELL, PHILLIP DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BONNER, DAVID MONTREL

1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

BOSEMAN, NATASHA TAMARA

1256 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023718

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BRIGGS, JESSIE JAMES

4039 HIGHWAY 81 S JONESBOROUGH, 37659

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

EVADING ARREST

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROOKS, CODY TERRELL

7032 N MARBLE TOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

---

BRUMLOW, WILLIAM STEPHEN

16 FAIR OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARTWRIGHT, JAMES BRYAN

7104 RIDGESTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

CLARK, LARRY ANTHONY

3609 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

DAVIS, ROBERT JAMES

1664 GREEN DALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

DAVIS, SAMPSON HUNTER

2928 HUMPHRY BRIDGE ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN-TRANSIT

---

DAVIS, SAMUEL

3528 MTN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DILLARD, DEMARQUIS ALEXANDER

1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT 36 CHATTANOOGA, 374111904

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112433

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE

105 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GAINES, CHANCE CALVIN

2300 EAST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

---

GARCIA, AARON LEE

7550 WILSHIRE PL DR APT 326 HOUSTON, 77040

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GLASSER, PETER JOHNATHAN

390 PINE HILL DR SW MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GODWIN, TROY LEE

411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121317

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

GRIDER, KENNETH PAUL

5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500

---

HALLICK, ROBERT JOSEPH

3904 GRACELAND TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PERJURY

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

---

HAYES, AMANDA MICHELLE

7607 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS SCH II METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HAYES, DUSTY

832 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

EVADING ARREST

---

HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS

5518 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113418

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)

---

HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS

1538 PIN OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF COCAINE

---

JOHNSON, CELESTE DANIELLE

250 HIGHWAY 75 HIGDON, 35979

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

JOHNSON, ERIC JAMAL

804 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

KENNEY, CHRISTOPHER ERIC

3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

KING, AUSTIN CHASE

625 DODSEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEMAY, SEAN PAUL

157 COUNTY RD 510 ENGLEWOOD, 37329

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER

3448 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191215

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

MCCORKLE, MICHAEL LEBRON

3710 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MILLER, BELINDA GAIL

5714 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

MITCHELL, DATHAN LAMONT

915 Magnolia St Chattanooga, 374033019

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY

5867 RILEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

MOORE, ROBERT THOMAS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY

---

MYERS, COURTNEY

4467 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE NEW YORK

---

NELSON, DEMETRIUS RASHAD

3110 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

OLIVER, JUSTIN LEE

630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PARKS, JAMES

47 MCCRAW STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM OVER $1,000

---

RAMIREZ JUAREZ, JUAN FRANCISCO

4110 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWSPEEDING---RANDOLPH, SUMMER NICOLE709 RAY LN. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RAULSTON, JENNIFER LYNN807 AUBURN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBERTSON, JARRETT R830 CANYON PARK DR TRENTON, 307522646Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RUTLEY, JOSEF AL-QUAN3813 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)---SIMS, KIEOSHA JENNIECE4118 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TROWELL, ALEXANDER SCOTT290 MAIN STREET DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITE, JASON2020 BATES PIKE APT 1105 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITE, LINDSEY HOPE110 DURGIN HOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHITE, MISTY LYNN4719 LAKEHILL CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---WILLIAMS, KEVIN LADELL1804 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, RUBEN TYWANE3613 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, NATHAN LEE1032 GIVENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214370Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOOTEN, CHADA2120 CHESNUT ST APT 213 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---WRIGHT, KEVIN NEAL7410 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---