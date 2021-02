Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071545

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS COCAINE RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS MARIJUANA RESALE)

---

BIRD, DILLON I

71 DONELSON ST NASHVILLE, 37210

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNDERAGE UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA

3281 CONNER ST Chattanooga, 374114132

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CRAIGMILES, DARAMIE MONA

751 4TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAY, COREY ANDREW

8101 GANN ROAD DOSSY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

EDWARDS, BOBBY RECO

3006 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

---

EICH, JACOB CHARLES

3801 HIGHLAND CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374153514

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

GREEN, DEVIN JORDAN

327 MCBREIN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

HALLMAN, JAMES SHANE

157 LUCKY LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

---

HARDEN, DIANE ELIZABETH

123 MILSAPS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

HARRIS, RANDY WAYNE

324 COUNTY ROAD 708 FLAT ROCK, 35966

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

---

HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE

8672 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

JONES, JAMIE MICHELE

1904 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JONES, KEION DAREECE

250 CLAIRE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

KERNEA, JOSHUA DANIEL

1945 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LINDSEY, TIMOTHY A

1914 GUNBARREL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LONG, CHELSEA ALEXIS

5750 LAKE RESORT DR C105 CHATANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING CHILD UNATTENDED IN MOTOR VEHICLE

---

MARLIN, ANTONIO DEONTE

4903 EDINBURGH DR CHATTANOOGA, 374082429

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCCOIN, PHILLIP E

8609 FARMER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

MCCURTY, GEORGE BELL

3425 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

---

OHAVER, ELIJAH TAYLOR

7900 GANN ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

---

PAINTER, ANTHONY SCOTT

95 EAST AVE APT 1 FLINSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS METH RESALE

---

RAY, ROBERT DALE

8324 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN

1409 VENILIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

ROBINSON, CLIFFORD LEON

1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

ROPER, CORDAUS DWIGHT

3428 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064445

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SANDERS, JAMES MICHAEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA

1805 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

SHAW, JASON STEWART

5034 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

SMITH, DOMINIQUE ANTWOINE

1400 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

THOMAS, RACHEL LOANNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

TIMMONS, JAYLAN JEROME

3616 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

WATKINS, RICHARD DAVID

411 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

---

WHITESIDE, BRENDA DEAN

2019 MYRA ST HOMELESS ROEBUCK, 29376

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT