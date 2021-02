Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL

1603 DALLAS LAKE ROAD LAKE SITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

---

BARROW, NOLA A

2946 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER KANE

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO

---

BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA

3311 CASTLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOURDON, JONATHAN T

8396 DEER RUN CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BURTON, JANA MARGARET

1744 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CALFEE, DAVID ANTHONY

182 TREE FROGLN BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CORTEZ-PEREZ, ELMER ENRIQUE

6647 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CROSS, THOMAS DEMETRIUS

1550 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

---

CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN

2176 RAINES DR NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO

---

DAIGLE, JEFFERY SEBASTION

305 CASSLE LN HIXON, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

---

GILLESPIE, CHRISTOPHE DEWAYNE

806 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GRIBBLE, BRADLEY SCOTT

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)PUBLIC INTOXICATION---GROGINS, SAMBRA RACHELL1123 GROVE STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION TO COMMIT FAL---HERNANDEZ VELASQUEZ, AURELIO ALBERTO1310 SEWANEE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT---HICKS, DAVID DEWAYNE1813 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HIGDON, MICHELLE L604 MOUNTAIN TRL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HILL, NADIA CORDELIA4535 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---KUCKUCK, KODY JAMES1331 CHASE MEADOWS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE---LEMAY, DREW AARON115 QUAIL LN RHEA COUNTY, 37321Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW---LOPEZ, JAYVERUNKNOWN ADRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MCCURTY, QUANEISHA C186 CRAGFORD ROAD ASHLAND, 36251Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PINES, JEFFERY LEE3610 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REED, KYRA9601 SANDRA GALE DR OOLTEWAH, 373638805Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---ROBINSON, MARCUS ANTHONY806 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063043Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SCOTT, LISA ANN9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN---SEHON, JEREMIAH ROBERT116 THRASHER PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY5700 ROPER ST EAST RIDGE, 374123583Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SOLORZANO, JULIETA HERNANDEZ829 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEWART, DONTAE211 E 16TH ST COLUMBIA, 384014150Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGEVADING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374124004Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---TROXELL, JASON EUGENE900 N MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---TUCKER, OLIVER MICHAEL1115 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063106Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---VAUGHN, GABRIEL LAMAR2103 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062424Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (STOLEN GUN)UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF PERCOCET FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---WASHINGTON, ELIJAH SEBASTIAN7235 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WEAVER, JACKSON WYATT2410 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT