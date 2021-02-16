 Tuesday, February 16, 2021 21.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Weather Delays COVID Vaccine Shipments To Georgia

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

 Winter weather across the country is significantly impacting shipments of COVID-19 vaccine to Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) received notification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that normally would have arrived the first part of this week were held back by the manufacturers due to the weather.

 

As a result, many providers statewide, including health departments, are being forced to reschedule appointments for vaccination.

Rescheduling appointments will depend on when shipments resume and when the vaccine arrives in Georgia. Delays are expected to continue through the week.


A limited number of vaccines had left the manufacturing facilities ahead of the winter weather and were assigned tracking numbers. DPH has requested that those shipments be released and delivered as soon as weather conditions permit. DPH will continue to update vaccine providers on when to expect their allocations of vaccine.

 

DPH is asking the public to be patient as we wait for weather conditions to improve and vaccine shipments to resume. Your provider should contact you about rescheduling your appointment. For people who were scheduled to receive second doses of vaccine and are worried about not being vaccinated at three or four weeks, the CDC says second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may be administered up to six weeks after the first dose.

 

For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.


February 16, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Tosses Yoohoo Bottle During Road Rage Incident; It Was Her Son Who Was Banging On Mama's Door Late At Night

February 16, 2021

Volkswagen Has Temporary Partial Production Suspension Due To Weather


Police Blotter: Man Tosses Yoohoo Bottle During Road Rage Incident; It Was Her Son Who Was Banging On Mama's Door Late At Night

Opinion

David Leatherwood's Outstanding Community Service - And Response

Congratulations to David Leatherwood who is retiring after 52 years of faithful and friendly service as store manager in the Hixson area. David will officially retire from Food City but has also served competently for previous owners, BI-LO and of course Chattanooga’s own Red Food store. My association with David began when I was a representative for Coca-Cola Bottling. To say ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Censorship Stinks

The states of Texas and Florida have taken the lead in what will soon become a mighty march of opposition to censorship on social media. The two states have deep concerns that the liberals who control Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the other media resources have and will choke away any political voices they dislike. As monopolies, this is a direct assault on the Sherman Antitrust ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Signs Veteran Striker Markus Naglestad For 2021 Season

A gunslinger has arrived, all the way from Norway. Chattanooga Football Club is thrilled to announce the signing of Norwegian striker Markus Naglestad for the 2021 season. Markus is a seasoned professional who has scored goals in every division in which he’s played. “We are excited to have signed Markus!” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “He is a player that ... (click for more)

Operation Get Active Corporate Cup Presented By The Chattanooga Choo Choo Returns

Operation Get Active is bringing back its annual fundraising event the Corporate Cup in Fall 2021. The event is a co-ed soccer tournament, featuring 5 player-versus-5 player format. Participants will include members of local Chattanooga companies and businesses. The Corporate Cup serves as a fundraiser for Operation Get Active, with all funds directly supporting Operation Get Active’s ... (click for more)


