Pregnant Teen Charged In Stabbing That Left Her Uncle In Critical Condition

A pregnant woman was arrested as the main suspect in a stabbing incident.

Police responded to a report of a domestic stabbing on Saturday at Wilson Avenue, and found a man on the ground with a stab wound. The victim was taken to Erlanger Hospital, and was reported to be in critical condition with a stab to both his posterior and to his right lung. Police said the victim told them his memory was hazy, with the only thing he could remember was that he was behind his vehicle in the parking lot, and that he had gone around the back of the vehicle to stop a speaker from falling out.

He told police that when he bent down, he felt “something in his back,” and the last thing he remembered was his sister putting pressure on him before waking back up in the hospital. The victim did not remember what led to the stabbing or even who stabbed him. Police said perhaps his niece could have done it, and he said she had just learned she was pregnant and “the hormones had been making her act out,” but he did not know why she would stab him.

The officer who first responded to the scene said the victim’s mother approached him with the suspect Faith Smith, 19. Police said the mother told him Ms. Smith had stabbed the victim, and Ms. Smith told police on bodycam that she was sorry for stabbing him. Ms. Smith was taken into custody and read her rights.

Around this time, police obtained security footage of the parking lot where this happened. Police said it showed the victim and Ms. Smith out in the lot at the rear of a parked SUV with a third person. The video showed the victim walking behind the suspect towards something that had fallen out of the vehicle. Police said it looked as if Ms. Smith turned around and began swinging her arm toward the victim.

The victim appeared to struggle back to get the suspect to stop swinging, before bear-hugging her. Police said the camera panned over to another direction and neither party could be seen, and by the time it went back to where the incident occurred, the victim could be seen lying on the ground.

Police spoke to a witness who was nearby when the incident happened. They told police the two had gotten into an argument over Ms. Smith moving back to another state, and that the suspect then threw something toward the back of the car. When the victim walked behind Ms. Smith toward the object, the witness said Ms. Smith started stabbing the victim with a butcher knife.

Police recovered the butcher knife on the ground near where the victim had been, and turned it in as evidence. Police then went to the Police Center to interview Ms. Smith, who said she was from out of state and was moving back home the next day. Police said she told them she knew they had the incident on video and wanted to talk about what happened, but she couldn’t talk at that moment.

Ms. Smith also requested a lawyer, and said she wished to lie down as she was three months pregnant. Ms. Smith is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge.