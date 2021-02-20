Police Blotter: Suspicious Man Was Just Running To Catch The Bus: Bar Patron Goes After Bartender With Knife And Strikes Another Drinker

Police met with the owner of the home on Hal Drive who said that she needed to deliver some paperwork to a tenant living in her rental home. The woman said there has been a history of disorders between her and the tenant in the past, so she wanted an officer to stand by while she delivered an eviction notice to the tenant. The tenant was given the eviction papers with no issue

and the woman left the scene.



An anonymous caller told police about a suspicious man they saw running across the street at E.

Main Street/Mitchell Avenue. The caller said the man was currently at the bus stop on Main Street. Police located the man at the bus stop, who said he was running so he would not miss the bus. The man was checked for warrants, however he had none.* * *Police were called to a disorder at an apartment on Commons Boulevard. Police knocked on the door and the occupants answered the door and said they were having a verbal argument and it was getting kind of loud. They said that it was only verbal and they were okay to stop arguing for the night.* * *While on patrol, police observed a man walking on the side of the road at 900 N. Holtzclaw Ave. Prior to making contact with the man, police observed him walking in the roadway and when a vehicle would pass him, he would stand still in an attempt to not be struck by the vehicle. Police made contact with the man, who said he was just walking. The man said he was homeless. Police ran him through NCIC and found he had no active warrants. The officer explained to the man that he was concerned for him and did not want him struck by a vehicle. The officer then transported him to the Community Kitchen where staff came out and assisted him in.* * *Police responded to the Pickle Barrel, 1012 Market St., where a bar patron had attempted to stab a bartender and stabbed another patron. While police were acquiring witness statements from the upstairs bartender, they observed her to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. DUI investigators arrived on scene to investigate the possible beer board violation. Upon speaking with the bartender, she was hesitant at first to take a portable breath test, insisting that she hadnothing to drink. Once she agreed to take the portable breath test, she yielded a 0.073 BAC. The manager was made aware of the situation and the violation will be filed.* * *An anonymous caller told police the door to an apartment on Jersey Pike was open and no one appeared to be home. Police found the door to be open and the interior to be in disarray, as though the residents were in the process of moving out. Police cleared the apartment and closed the door.* * *A woman on E. Brainerd Road told police that at an unknown time the previous night, an unknown person took her vehicle by an unknown means. She said she has all keys to the vehicle. There is no suspect information, witnesses or apparent evidence. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.* * *Police were called to Walgreens, 2289 Gunbarrel Road, for a man that was being disorderly and not respecting staff. The man was trespassed from Walgreens.* * *Police spoke with a couple on Vanessa Drive who said that earlier this week they had a voicemail on their home phone stating there was a package ordered in their name from Amazon and to call this number if it wasn't them so they could get their money back ($355). The wife called the number and the man on the phone, who went by James Wilson, said that in order to get the $355 back, she would have to give him access to her computer to wire the money back. The wife granted him access and the man said he made a loan in her name on her bank account that placed $10,000 in her account. The man said that she had accidentally taken this and insisted she give it back to him or he would get fired. The wife said that her mistake was very believable. The husband said they went to the store and bought gift cards and gave them to the man over the phone. The couple said they discovered this was a scam and canceled all their accounts and wiped their computer clean. They said they called Best Buy, which is where they got the gift cards, and a manager said the gift cards were being used in Wilmington, Delaware. The couple just wanted to make a report of this so others would know.* * *A woman called police and she was in Hobby Lobby on Gunbarrel Road with her current boyfriend, and ran into her ex-husband. She said they left Hobby Lobby and her ex-husband followed them from Hobby Lobby to Big Lots. She said she then called police. Officers were unable to locate the suspect, who was said to be driving in a 2014 Nissan Black Armada. Police followed the woman part of the way home to ensure that no one followed her.* * *A man on McCallie Avenue called police to report his left side mirror was damaged. The man did not know how the damage occurred. Police observed the left side mirror to be damaged.* * *Police spoke with a security guard at EPB, 1350 E. 8th St., who said she observed a vehicle speed onto the property and park near a recycling bin. She said she then observed the occupant jump out of the vehicle and into the recycling bin. She said after the occupant returned from inside the bin, they jumped into the vehicle and sped off.* * *While on patrol on Commons Boulevard, police located a vehicle that was parked behind an abandoned house, 7455 Commons Blvd., where officers have located several stolen vehicles in the past. The vehicle was a Chevy Suburban, reported stolen. The owner was called, but did not answer and was left a voice mail. The vehicle was towed from the location by Reliable Towing and was removed from NCIC.* * *Police responded to a disorder at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy., a little before midnight. A caller had said that there was a black truck with a camper attached to it driving around in circles honking the horn. Police located the truck. The driver said that he was just trying to catch some sleep when a semi-truck came up, shining its lights in his vehicle. This upset the man. Police spoke to the driver of the semi-truck, who said he did not realize that the truck with the camper had someone in it. The semi-truck driver said he had called the cops because the man in the truck with the camper was really upset. It was all a misunderstanding and both men apologized to one another and went on their separate ways.* * *While on patrol near 1801 Appling St, policed noticed the front door of the house was open. The house is condemned and abandoned. Police checked the house and found no one inside. Police secured the house before leaving the scene for safety purposes.* * *

A resident on Shepherd View Circle called police requesting an intoxicated man be removed from his house. Police transported the intoxicated man to the In-Town Suites on Gunbarrel Road where he had a room. He was transported without incident.



A man on Browndell Drive called police and said his wife's identity had been stolen. He said he believes that this started when she was transported to the hospital. He said that since then numerous attempts to obtain credit in her name and his name have been made, thus bringing his credit score down to 340. He said he has spoken with Verizon and they told him that they have an address where an application originated in his name from another city in Tennessee. He said that Verizon is not allowed to provide him with that information. He gave police the Verizon fraud department phone number and the fraudulent application number. He said that he nor his wife have suffered a financial loss as a result of the identity theft and the person using his identity was unable to open any account due to the low credit score.