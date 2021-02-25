 Thursday, February 25, 2021 56.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Helton Facing Charges After Leaving Loaded Gun In Newspaper Box Outside County Courthouse

Thursday, February 25, 2021
Michael Sean Helton
Michael Sean Helton

A Chattanooga man is facing charges after authorities said he left a loaded gun inside a newspaper box just outside the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Michael Sean Helton, 38, of 1309 Darlene Circle, was charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was also charged with retaliation after deputies said he repeatedly made threats against them.

In the incident late Wednesday morning, Walden Security guards notified deputies that they saw Helton place the gun inside the stand outside the Georgia Avenue entrance to the courthouse. Deputies found the Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun inside a black backpack.

Deputies caught up with Helton on the fifth floor of the courthouse. He told deputies it was not his fault he was not able to place the gun ni a secure place. Those entering the courthouse are screened and guns are not allowed inside. Deputies replied that putting the gun in a safe place was his responsibility.

They said Helton made statements like he was in charge of carbon emissions for the state and that he would build a skyscraper in downtown Chattanooga in the next few months. He also said he would train police in techniques of handling guns and said he worked with a Navy Seal team.

 



