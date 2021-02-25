Marble Vandals Who Have Caused Local Businesses Tens Of Thousands In Damages Still On The Loose

Vandals who shoot business glass storefronts out using marbles as projectiles are still on the loose after causing havoc over a wide area for the last several months.

Chattanooga Police said there had been a lull in the sneak attacks, but windows were smashed at 10 locations stretching from the Southside to downtown over the weekend.

Police officials said, "These incidents go back for several months and did seem to have subsided until these most recent ones. Officers have been investigating the previous cases and they are these as well.

"There has been extremely little information regarding the suspects despite the prolific, yet presumptive, number of cameras on storefronts.

"For whatever reason they have managed to avoid being captured on camera.

"If you, or anyone, has any information regarding these incidents we would ask that they call 423-698-2525. As always, they can remain anonymous."



Latest victims are:

Firestone Complete Auto Care at 1271 Market St.

A home at 812 E. 10th St.

Artech at 1410 Cowart St.

H.I. Ground Labs at 1410 Cowart St.

Multi-business office building at 1819 Broad St

CBD American Shaman at 330 E Main St.

Market Court at 537 Market St.

Mission at Main at 26 E Main St.

Business at 170 W 20th St.

Krystal Building at 100 W MLK Blvd.