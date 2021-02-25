 Thursday, February 25, 2021 56.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Marble Vandals Who Have Caused Local Businesses Tens Of Thousands In Damages Still On The Loose

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Vandals who shoot business glass storefronts out using marbles as projectiles are still on the loose after causing havoc over a wide area for the last several months.

Chattanooga Police said there had been a lull in the sneak attacks, but windows were smashed at 10 locations stretching from the Southside to downtown over the weekend.

Police officials said, "These incidents go back for several months and did seem to have subsided until these most recent ones. Officers have been investigating the previous cases and they are these as well.

"There has been extremely little information regarding the suspects despite the prolific, yet presumptive, number of cameras on storefronts.

"For whatever reason they have managed to avoid being captured on camera.

"If you, or anyone, has any information regarding these incidents we would ask that they call 423-698-2525. As always, they can remain anonymous."

Latest victims are:

Firestone Complete Auto Care at 1271 Market St.
A home at 812 E. 10th St.
Artech at 1410 Cowart St.
H.I. Ground Labs at 1410 Cowart St.
Multi-business office building at 1819 Broad St
CBD American Shaman at 330 E Main St.  
Market Court at 537 Market St.
Mission at Main at 26 E Main St.  
Business at 170 W 20th St.
Krystal Building at 100 W MLK Blvd.


February 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Youths Get Kick Out Of Discharging Fire Extinguishers At Plant; Gun, $1,000 Taken From Unlocked Vehicle On Manufacturers Road

Police checked out a vandalism complaint on Pelican Drive. Once on scene, officers spoke with the plant manager, who said three people entered his lot that was locked around 1:54 in the morning. The suspects were all white males and looked fairly young. He said they did not take any property out of the vehicles parked in the lot. The suspects did discharge multiple fire extinguishers ... (click for more)

Helton Facing Charges After Leaving Loaded Gun In Newspaper Box Outside County Courthouse

A Chattanooga man is facing charges after authorities said he left a loaded gun inside a newspaper box just outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. Michael Sean Helton, 38, of 1309 Darlene Circle, was charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was also charged with retaliation after deputies said he repeatedly made threats against them. In ... (click for more)

Kindhearted, Loving People Still Abound

The other morning, I was with my sweet daughter and we were on the way to work. I was on another planet as we motored down Signal and when we got about 50 feet from the Krystal, my girl yelled "KRYSTAL!" Instinctively, I ram-jammed the brakes and whipped the truck to the right and there we were in line for a great bacon egg and cheese please biscuit with a big, fat bucket of coffee- ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Siskin’s True "Possibility"

When I got word that due to the COVID pandemic, the 18th annual “Possibilities” Luncheon would be a viral affair, my heart sank all the way to my “nub.” I was in a small crowd when the founding father of the hospital, the sensational Bob Main, told us about his idea almost 20 years ago. Bob, you’ll remember, stood in a brisk wind over 30 years ago when the very first concrete turned ... (click for more)

Mocs Fall In Overtime At Mercer

The Chattanooga Mocs led for a majority of the game but not when it mattered most in an 81-77 overtime loss at Mercer. The loss assured the Mocs of a spot in the 4-5 seeded matchup at the Ingles Southern Conference Championships presented by General Shale in 10 days. David Jean-Baptiste (24) and Malachi Smith (22) combined for 46 points with Smith just missing a double-double ... (click for more)

Lee's Andrea Hudson Stepping Down As Volleyball Coach

Andrea Hudson had never coached in a college volleyball game before former Lee University President Dr. Paul Conn selected her to become the team’s third head coach. After 30 years of registering one of the top winning marks on any collegiate level, 839 wins against just 343 defeats, Hudson announces her retirement from coaching at the end of this spring’s volleyball season. ... (click for more)


