Hinton, Gilbert Decry Closing Of Shallowford Road Neighborhood Walmart

Mayor candidate Wade Hinton and Russell Gilbert decried the news that the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Shallowford Road and North Moore Road will be closed.

Mr. Hinton said, "Yesterday, we were saddened to learn Walmart plans to close its Neighborhood Market located on Shallowford Road. In addition to the potential loss of jobs for hard-working Chattanoogans, this closure creates a food desert for some residents living in the Brainerd community and beyond. I know how vital it is to have access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food options.

It helps our neighborhoods and communities thrive - not just survive. Later this morning, I will reach out to the current administration for an update on this valuable community resource."

Councilman Gilbert said, “I received the notice today and upon confirming it, I must inform my constituents of the Fifth District with a heavy heart that the Shallowford Road Walmart Neighborhood Market will be closing on March 26. I would like to thank Walmart for the years that they have served the Brainerd community, they have assured me that employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other Walmart locations. I hope that we will have new opportunities to work with Walmart in the near future.”





Councilman Gilbert said he hopes "to have the opportunity to provide the Brainerd/Dalewood community with access to fresh food and pharmacy as the next mayor of Chattanooga. I have served the Fifth District for 12 years and have spent many of those years in negotiation with grocery stores to provide fresh food and a pharmacy to the Brainerd/Dalewood community. It was a great victory to welcome the Shallowford Road Walmart Neighborhood Market in 2016, but it is very unfortunate that the company has decided to no longer serve the community."

Charles Crowson, the local communications director of Walmart, said, “We’re grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Shallowford Road location. We look forward to serving them at our other Chattanooga stores.

"We also appreciate the continual support of local elected leaders, including Councilman Russell Gilbert. Councilman Gilbert was a strong advocate for this location and worked tirelessly to keep it open. Ultimately, this was an internal decision made by Walmart.”