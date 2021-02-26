19-Year Old Shot Thursday Night In Chattanooga

A 19-year old man was shot Thursday night in Chattanooga.
At approximately 9:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a party had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed that a party was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was unable to provide Officers with a location of incident and a crime scene was never located.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.