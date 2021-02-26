 Friday, February 26, 2021 51.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


19-Year Old Shot Thursday Night In Chattanooga

Friday, February 26, 2021
A 19-year old man was shot Thursday night in Chattanooga.
 
At approximately 9:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a party had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed that a party was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. 
 
The victim was unable to provide Officers with a location of incident and a crime scene was never located. 
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

February 26, 2021

19-Year Old Shot Thursday Night In Chattanooga

February 26, 2021

Woman, 25, Shot On North Willow Street In Drive-by Shooting

February 26, 2021

Hamilton County Has 4 New COVID Deaths, 111 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,573 New Cases, 56 More COVID Deaths


A 19-year old man was shot Thursday night in Chattanooga. At approximately 9:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a party had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with ... (click for more)

A woman, 25, was injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night on North Willow Street. At approximately 10 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a party had arrived at a local hospital ... (click for more)

Hamilton County reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 75 patients hospitalized and 21 in Intensive Care Units. Seven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

19-Year Old Shot Thursday Night In Chattanooga

A 19-year old man was shot Thursday night in Chattanooga. At approximately 9:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a party had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed that a party was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was unable to provide Officers with a location ... (click for more)

Woman, 25, Shot On North Willow Street In Drive-by Shooting

A woman, 25, was injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night on North Willow Street. At approximately 10 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a party had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, Officers located and confirmed a woman was there and was suffering from a minor, non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thanks For Bringing Attention To The Crotch Rocket Problem On Frazier Avenue

Thanks to the Chattanoogan.com police blotter for bringing public attention to the crotch rocket problem on Frazier Avenue and on the Veterans Bridge. I have witnessed this stupidity first-hand, both as a pedestrian and while driving in my car. My gratitude and respect go out to the Chattanooga Police Department and its officers who are trying to remedy this combination ... (click for more)

Kindhearted, Loving People Still Abound

The other morning, I was with my sweet daughter and we were on the way to work. I was on another planet as we motored down Signal and when we got about 50 feet from the Krystal, my girl yelled "KRYSTAL!" Instinctively, I ram-jammed the brakes and whipped the truck to the right and there we were in line for a great bacon egg and cheese please biscuit with a big, fat bucket of coffee- ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Football Opens Winter/Spring Season With Wofford

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team kicks off the Winter/Spring 2021 schedule with a visit from No. 11 Wofford this weekend. The Mocs host the Terriers at Finley Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 12:00 p.m. (E.S.T.). Immediate families on the home and visiting pass lists are the only spectators allowed for this event. Fans can check the full broadcast on ... (click for more)

Covenant Cross-Country Teams Sweep USA South West Division Championship

The Covenant cross country teams toppled the USA South West Division championships with a pair of team titles while Ben Mellott was the men's individual champion at the conference meet on Friday afternoon in Grady, Ala. It was the first conference title for the men since 2014, while the women claim their first official title in the NCAA-era. Mellot became the first men's ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors