19-Year Old Shot Thursday Night In Chattanooga

A 19-year old man was shot Thursday night in Chattanooga.

At approximately 9:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a party had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed that a party was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was unable to provide Officers with a location of incident and a crime scene was never located.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.