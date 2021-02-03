Police Blotter: Wide Load Won't Stop After Cracking Windshield; 6 Women Make Shoplifting Sweep At Hamilton Place

Police responded to a property damage at 18500 Interstate 24 Eastbound. A woman said the windshield of her vehicle was damaged/cracked while she was driving on the freeway. She said that while she was driving a couple of car lengths behind a semi-truck with "Wide Load" markings, a rock came off the truck and cracked her windshield. She said that she attempted to flag down the driver, but he did not pull over. The woman requested that a report be made for the damage to file with her insurance company.She said that the truck was marked with decals for Brown Bros Inc. She said she called the number on the side of the truck and no one answered.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy. An employee said that two black males just walked into the store and stole three cases of beer. She was able to allow police to watch the video footage and they discovered that a white Chevy Malibu with a bra on the front of it pulled into the parking lot and parked on the side of the building. An older heavy set black man wearing all black walked from the side of the building, and a few moments later a younger black man wearing a gray jacket and gray beanie walked into the store behind him. The younger man walked to the beer aisle and selected three cases of Bud light beer and walked out of the store, passing all points of sale. He was then seen by the employee getting into the white Chevy Malibu rear passenger seat and the older man followed him into the car. They then left the parking lot, traveling the same direction they entered, from the south.* * *Officers responded to a business at 2225 Gunbarrel Road. A woman said that she was receiving threatening/harassing phone calls at her job from her ex-boyfriend. She said he called her at work because she has blocked his number on her personal phone. She said he threatened to go to her apartment, destroy her windows and wait for her arrival. Police had a unit check her address and the boyfriend was not on scene, nor were there any reports of visible damage. Police informed the woman of this and she went home. She said she did not wish to prosecute, however officers did inform her how to take out a restraining order.* * *Police were called to W. 14th Street Court and spoke with a man who said his catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle. The man said people in the area told him a white Tahoe with a black male driver pulled up and a white male exited the vehicle. He said the white male was the one who went underneath the vehicle. No further suspect information is known.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at a business at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. An employee said she was watching a woman with a stroller inside the store because she knew she was a previous shoplifter. While watching her, she said a group of six black females entered the store and immediately began selecting items. Some of them placed items into a handcart and the others were just holding the items. The employee was able to watch the video and found that four out of the six women walked out of the store with merchandise either in their hands or in the handcart. The first woman was wearing a brown hat and a jean jacket with jeans. She also had dreadlocks that were red, black and blonde and was carrying a brown backpack. The second woman that walked out of the store was a medium built female wearing a red shirt, brown leggings and Ugg style boots. The third woman had a distinctive haircut. She had her hair up and the back looked to be shaved or very shortly cut. She had on hoop earrings, a black shirt, rainbow sandals and yellow and purple leggings. The fourth woman was wearing red leggings, a black shirt with a white stripe on it, black shoes and a head wrap that only covered half of her head. All these women were caught on camera walking past all points of sale and out of the front door carrying merchandise. The employee said that since there were so many things stolen, she would have to get an itemized list at a later time, but was able to say that one of the women did walk out of the store with a pack of white onesies worth $26. She said once she gets the list of items, she will call back in to add them to the report.* * *Police responded to a property damage at 1-9 exit Hwy. 153. A woman said she was going onto 153 North from Hixson Pike when she hit a pothole on the ramp and it damaged her front passenger side tire. She said she went to Tire Discount on Highway 153 to get the tire replaced and it cost her $196.48.* * *Police made contact with a man who was walking in the rain on Elder Mountain Road. Police asked the man if he was "ok" and he said that he needed a ride home. Police gave the man a ride to his home on Angela Lane.* * *Police responded to Smokey Bones, 2225 Gunbarrel Road. Employees directed police to a white male in the middle of the bar, which matched the description given to police by dispatch. Police were able to identify the man. Police were informed by the manager of Smokey Bones that they wanted the man trespassed from the property. Police informed the man he was trespassed and needed to leave the property. The man paid for his meal and left the scene without incident.* * *Police responded to the Best Western Heritage Inn, 7641 Lee Hwy. A caller told police that a man has his vehicle improperly parked in the rear of the hotel. The caller said that the man was told to leave by employees earlier in the day because he does not have a room. Police then spoke with the man who said that he has room at the hotel and he leaves his vehicle running and locked to insure that his vehicle is warmed up in the morning.* * *Police responded to Precision Tune Auto Care, 4221 Hixson Pike. Two employees reported vandalism and thefts from their vehicles. One employee said he has a mobile home at the address that he has been working on. He said that he was storing a 2003 Kawasaki KX100 dirt bike in the mobile home. He said the bike was dismantled while he had the frame refinished and the motor rebuilt. He said the only part not stolen from the mobile home was the engine that is still with the mechanic. The mobile home was also vandalized inside. He said he will attempt to make a list of other items stolen from the mobile home. The other employee said had a '99 Chevy Suburban on the lot. He said that the suspects broke out a back window and stole stereo equipment. In addition, there are several other vehicles on the lot that have been broken into. Police asked the business owner to contact the vehicle owners and have them responded to the scene for any supplementary reports.