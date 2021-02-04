Charges Will Not Be Filed Against Deputies In Arrington Arrest, But DA Pinkston Says Better Officer Training Needed

 Thursday, February 4, 2021 35.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Authorities said Thursday that charges will not be filed against five deputies in the May 23, 2020, arrest of Reginald Arrington Jr. on Old Lee Highway.

However, District Attorney General Neal Pinkston says the incident shows that better training is needed for Hamilton County Sheriff deputies.

Authorities said, "During the arrest, Mr. Arrington and the deputies became involved in a physical altercation on the side of the road. Mr. Arrington was eventually transported to the county jail for booking.

Upon receiving and reviewing body-cam footage from the deputies involved in the incident, Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate the incident. While that was taking place, General Pinkston also contracted with a national use-of-force expert, Emanuel Kapelsohn, to independently review the entire case file. (Mr. Kapelsohn’s report will be provided as an attachment to this release.) As a result of those investigations, no charges will be filed against the officers. However, Mr. Kapelsohn and General Pinkston believe this situation could have been prevented with better HCSO training on how to best escort detained subjects.

"General Pinkston said there are several factors that lead to the decision not to prosecute. Most importantly, despite repeated efforts by the TBI, Mr. Arrington would never cooperate with the investigation or submit to an interview.  All interview requests were made through his civil lawyers. Mr. Arrington also declined to cooperate or speak with the DA’s office, despite numerous requests that were made through his civil lawyers.

"During the investigation, three of the officers involved said that Mr. Arrington tried to reach for a deputy’s service weapon. Despite not being able to see this on any of the dash cam videos, if the officers believed Mr. Arrington was reaching for a weapon, lethal force could have been an option for HCSO deputies against Mr. Arrington. No lethal force was ever used. With all of these factors taken into consideration, the TBI concluded that the deputies’ use of force was appropriate under the given circumstances. However, the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy and the use-of-force expert strongly concluded that better training is needed for HCSO deputies. If these deputies had received the best training on how to handle handcuffed detainees, that would have prevented some, if not all of this incident.

"General Pinkston said this incident should not end here."

He said, “As I said last year when we released the dash-cam videos to the public, what I saw in the videos was troubling. I don’t enjoy ordering investigations into law enforcement agencies, but sometimes it is required. I sincerely hope the sheriff’s office will use the findings in this investigation to improve training so incidents like this do not take place in the future.”


