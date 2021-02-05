Hamilton County Has 10 New COVID Deaths, 120 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 99 patients hospitalized and 30 in Intensive Care Units. Fifteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 43 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,651. There were 10 more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, two male and eight female, eight white and two black, one between the ages of 61-70, three between the ages of 71-80 and seven over the age of 81, bringing the total to 404. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 36,497, which is 94 percent, and there are 1,750 active cases.

Police Blotter: Officers On Lookout For Man With Briefcase Handcuffed To His Wrist; Man On Sherman Street With Dirty Clothes Gets Trip To Wishy Washy

Georgia Has 98 New Coronavirus Deaths; 3,620 New Cases

Police responded to a vandalism at DCI Dialysis Clinic, 2300 E 3rd St. An employee said that through the window of his workplace, he saw a white Nissan truck (GA tag) driven by an unknown white ... (click for more)

